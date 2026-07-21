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Fires in Spain and France, hail in Balkans; Europe's erratic weather persists - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Fires in Spain and France, hail in Balkans; Europe's erratic weather persists

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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Climate Environment Weather Europe Disaster

Wildfires, Heatwaves, and Hailstorms: Europe’s Weather Crisis Intensifies

Extreme Weather Events Impacting Europe

Wildfires and Fatalities in Spain and France

MADRID/ATHENS, July 21 (Reuters) - Firefighters struggled to control Spain's biggest wildfire of the year on Tuesday and two firefighters were killed in a blaze in southwestern France as extreme heat persisted in Europe, with increasingly volatile conditions bringing drought and forecasts of severe hailstorms.

The fatalities occurred near an airport in the Gironde region, which was on high alert for wildfires, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said, two weeks after the death of another firefighter in the Savoie region in the French Alps.

In Spain's central Guadalajara province, a forest blaze raged out of control for the sixth day, forcing the evacuation of more than 1,200 people.

Emergency crews worked to contain the flames as temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) pushed fire danger to extreme levels, less than two weeks after Spain's deadliest wildfire in decades killed 13 people near Bedar, in the southern Almeria province.

Climate Change and Intensifying Weather Patterns

Europe is the world's fastest-warming continent and many scientists say human-driven climate change is increasing the intensity of heatwaves, droughts and wildfires, while also creating conditions for sudden, destructive storms.

The continent has endured three stifling almost  back-to back heatwaves so far this year. Intense heat  has also been blamed for thousands of excess deaths in the May to June period.

Regional Impacts Across Europe

United Kingdom: Drought and Water Restrictions

PARTS OF ENGLAND PARCHED, HAIL IN BALKANS

In Britain, Thames Water said it would introduce usage restrictions for the 10 million customers it provides with drinking water in and around London, banning the use of outdoor hoses, sprinklers and pressure washers to conserve supplies.

England had received only 3% of its long-term average July rainfall, with the south and east of the country receiving nothing at all so far - the longest spell without rain since the mid-1990s, the British government's National Drought Group said.

Southern Europe: Heatwaves in Greece and Spain

Greece: Residents Advised to Stay Indoors

In Europe's southeast, Greek authorities advised residents to stay indoors as the country endured its first major heatwave of the peak summer season with temperatures set to hit 40 C.

In central Athens, residents and tourists on the Acropolis Hill shielded from the heat with hats and umbrellas, while restaurants and cafes deployed fans blowing water mist to keep their customers cool.

Temperature Records and Data

The Reuters Climate Monitor, an interactive tool giving real-time data, showed the average high temperature across Western Europe at 26.3 C, 2.7 degrees higher than the seasonal average high for July 21 recorded between 1961 and 1990.

Greece's temperatures were 5.8 degrees above normal. Spain's average high of 33.2 C, was 5.3 degrees above what was typical in the past decades.

Balkans: Coping with Heat and Hailstorms

Albania: Seeking Relief from the Heat

In Albania, residents and tourists alike sought the cool of street water fountains.

"I swear to God, the temperature is very high today. Today it is 42 degrees. You can't fight that without cold water," said Tirana resident Ferid Salihu.

Serbia: Low Water Levels and River Navigation

In Serbia, the water level of the Danube fell to its lowest since 1946, forcing barges and ships to take on smaller loads to navigate Serbian stretches of the Danube and Sava rivers, river port authorities said. 

Western Balkans: Transition from Heatwaves to Hailstorms

Authorities across the Western Balkans have warned of a shift from heatwaves to hailstorms. 

Several people were slightly injured in a hailstorm in Croatia's northern Adriatic resort of Rovinj, Croatian media reported. The storms will continue to spread to Slovenia in the north, across Bosnia and Herzegovina and southern Serbia to North Macedonia, according to local weather forecasts. 

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Elena Rodriguez in Eljuve, Spain, Deborah Kyvrikosaios and Lefteris Papadimas in Athens, William James in London, Aleksandar Vasovic in Belgrade, Fatos Bytyci in Tirana and Daria Sito-Sucic in Sarajevo; Writing by Renee Maltezou and Michele Kambas)

Key Takeaways

  • Spain’s largest wildfire of 2026 burns out of control in Guadalajara, prompting evacuation of over 1,200 residents as temperatures soar (internazionale.it)
  • France records multiple firefighter fatalities in successive wildfires, with heat‐fuelled conditions raising high alert levels (lemonde.fr)
  • England enters widespread drought with hosepipe bans from Thames Water and several regional water companies responding to near‑record low rainfall (thameswater.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What regions in Europe are most affected by wildfires in 2024?
Spain’s Guadalajara province and France’s Gironde region have been severely affected, with intense wildfires leading to evacuations and fatalities.
What role does climate change play in Europe's extreme weather?
Scientists say human-driven climate change is intensifying heatwaves, droughts, wildfires, and volatile storms across Europe.
How has the heatwave impacted daily life in southern Europe?
In Greece, authorities urged residents to stay indoors, while restaurants use water mist fans and tourists seek shade due to temperatures above 40°C.
Why did Thames Water introduce restrictions in England?
Due to severe drought and only 3% of average July rainfall, Thames Water limited usage to conserve drinking water for its 10 million customers.
What extreme weather events have hit the Balkans recently?
The Balkans have experienced both intense heat and sudden hailstorms, with injuries reported in Croatia and low Danube river levels in Serbia.

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