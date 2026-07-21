Russia Summons Moldovan Ambassador Over Police Actions Against Embassy Staff

Diplomatic Tensions Between Russia and Moldova

MOSCOW, July 21 (Reuters) - Russia summoned the Moldovan ambassador to the foreign ministry on Tuesday after it said employees of its embassy in Chisinau were subjected to "force and threats of detention" by Moldovan police.

Details of the Incidents Involving Embassy Staff

In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry named two recent incidents in which its staff in Moldova had been subjected to unreasonable delays at a border crossing or random document checks while travelling around the Moldovan capital.

Use of Force by Moldovan Police

In one of those incidents, on the weekend, Moscow said Moldovan police "used force and threats of detention against Embassy staff."

Russia's Response and Warning

The statement said Moldova's envoy, Lilian Darii, was told that Russia maintains the right to take retaliatory measures.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Lucy Papachristou; Editing by Gleb Bryanski)