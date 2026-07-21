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Moscow summons Moldovan ambassador in protest against actions against Russian embassy staff

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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Diplomacy International Relations Russia Moldova

Russia Summons Moldovan Ambassador Over Police Actions Against Embassy Staff

Diplomatic Tensions Between Russia and Moldova

MOSCOW, July 21 (Reuters) - Russia summoned the Moldovan ambassador to the foreign ministry on Tuesday after it said employees of its embassy in Chisinau were subjected to "force and threats of detention" by Moldovan police.

Details of the Incidents Involving Embassy Staff

In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry named two recent incidents in which its staff in Moldova had been subjected to unreasonable delays at a border crossing or random document checks while travelling around the Moldovan capital.

Use of Force by Moldovan Police

In one of those incidents, on the weekend, Moscow said Moldovan police "used force and threats of detention against Embassy staff."

Russia's Response and Warning

The statement said Moldova's envoy, Lilian Darii, was told that Russia maintains the right to take retaliatory measures.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Lucy Papachristou; Editing by Gleb Bryanski)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia claims two recent incidents involving embassy staff—unjustified delays at a border and forced police measures in Chişinău—prompted the diplomatic protest. (reutersconnect.com)
  • Russia summoned Moldovan ambassador Lilian Darii and reiterated its right to retaliate diplomatically. (reutersconnect.com)
  • These tensions occur amid broader friction: Russia has issued travel warnings about Moldova citing alleged mistreatment of Russian citizens, and Moldova previously expelled Russian diplomats in 2025 on security grounds. (themoscowtimes.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Russia summon the Moldovan ambassador?
Russia summoned Moldova’s ambassador to protest against the reported use of force and threats by Moldovan police against Russian embassy staff in Chisinau.
What incidents led to the diplomatic protest by Russia?
The Russian Foreign Ministry cited incidents involving unreasonable delays at border crossings and document checks, as well as police threats of detention against embassy staff.
Who is the Moldovan envoy summoned by Russia?
The Moldovan envoy summoned by Russia is Lilian Darii.
What actions did Moscow say it might take in response?
Moscow stated it reserves the right to take retaliatory measures in response to Moldova’s actions.
Where did the reported incidents occur?
The reported incidents took place in Chisinau, the capital of Moldova, and at border crossings.

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