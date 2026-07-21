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Italy's Meloni calls for 'truth' on Bologna arrest death, condemns clashes - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy's Meloni calls for 'truth' on Bologna arrest death, condemns clashes

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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Italy Politics law enforcement Protests Government

Meloni Demands Full Investigation Into Bologna Arrest Death, Condemns Violence

Prime Minister's Response and Ongoing Investigation

By Angelo Amante

Meloni's Call for Accountability

ROME, July 21 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Tuesday called for a full investigation into the death of a man during an arrest in Bologna, while condemning anti-police protests that turned violent and left dozens of officers injured.

Moroccan-born Abderrahim Fakir died on Sunday after police were called to the Pilastro neighbourhood on the outskirts of the northern city to deal with a man who was behaving aggressively and damaging a vehicle.

Statement on Investigation

"It is essential that any responsibilities be ascertained with the utmost rigour. The truth must be pursued thoroughly, without prejudice and without leniency toward anyone," Meloni wrote on X.

Violent Protests in Bologna

The right-wing premier also denounced violence against police during a protest in central Bologna late on Monday which, according to police union COISP, left 56 officers injured.

Escalation of Demonstrations

The demonstration turned violent when a group of protesters threw firecrackers, bottles and chairs at police, who responded with tear gas and water cannon, Italian media reported.

Meloni's Condemnation of Violence

"Those who chose to use this incident as a pretext to lay waste to the city, attack officers and spread violence ... were not seeking the truth: they were seeking confrontation," Meloni said.

Details of the Incident and Investigation

Ongoing Legal Proceedings

INVESTIGATION ONGOING

A video of Fakir's final moments, widely shared on social media, shows him face down on the ground while two officers restrain him. He can be heard calling for help and saying he could not breathe before his movements gradually stop.

Prosecutors have opened an investigation, which has reignited debate in Italy over police use of force during arrests and prompted comparisons with past cases that resulted in years of legal proceedings and calls for reform.

Police Actions and Evidence

According to Italian media, officers initially tried to calm Fakir before using pepper spray and restraining him while attempting to handcuff him after he reacted aggressively. Bologna police said body-camera footage from the officers involved would be made available to investigators.

Political and Public Reactions

Debate Among Politicians

The case has drawn political reactions from across the spectrum, with opposition politicians demanding full accountability and members of the governing coalition defending the officers involved.

Interior Minister's Statement

"Just as every citizen has the right to the presumption of innocence, the same principle must apply to those who wear a uniform," Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi told daily Il Messaggero.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante, editing by Alvise Armellini/Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • Prosecutors have opened a new-style ‘45 bis’ preliminary inquiry, involving two police officers and four medical responders, to determine responsibility in Fakir’s death $model$45 bis procedure including body‑cam footage and autopsy initiated after death of 42‑year‑old Moroccan‑born man in Bologna ?sia cite turn0search0turn0search9
  • Local health authority (Ausl) has launched an internal probe into the conduct of paramedics at the scene; the judiciary will analyze body‑cam, eyewitness and amateur footage, alongside medical‑legal examinations to reconstruct the full sequence of events cite turn0search1turn0search3
  • Meloni demanded accountability “without leniency,” denouncing those using the tragedy as a pretext for violent clashes that left approximately 56 officers injured, while underscoring the presumption of innocence for police and calling for calm and truth cite turn0search11turn0search9

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Abderrahim Fakir and how did he die in Bologna?
Abderrahim Fakir was a Moroccan-born man who died after a police arrest in Bologna, following reports of aggressive behavior and property damage.
What did Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni say about the Bologna arrest case?
Meloni called for a rigorous investigation into Fakir's death, emphasizing the need for truth and criticizing violent anti-police protests.
How did protests in Bologna unfold after the arrest incident?
Protests against police turned violent, with demonstrators clashing with police, resulting in dozens of officers being injured.
What is being investigated in the Bologna arrest death case?
Prosecutors have opened an investigation into the circumstances of Fakir's death, reviewing body-camera and social media footage for evidence.

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