London Court Hears Details of Ex-UK Minister Ann Widdecombe’s Murder Case
Details of the Murder Case and Court Proceedings
The Attack on Ann Widdecombe
LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - The man accused of murdering former government minister Ann Widdecombe struck her 21 times on the top of her head with a hammer during the attack at her home earlier this month, prosecutors told a London court on Tuesday.
Background on Ann Widdecombe
Widdecombe, 78, who was a prominent member of Nigel Farage's populist Reform UK but no longer a member of parliament, was found at her home in rural southwest England on July 9 after being attacked the day before.
The Accused and Court Appearance
On Tuesday, Joshua Kerry, 28, a white British national from northern England, appeared at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court charged with her murder.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Sam Tobin and Michael Holden, editing by Sam Tabahriti)