London Court Hears Details of Ex-UK Minister Ann Widdecombe’s Murder Case

Details of the Murder Case and Court Proceedings

The Attack on Ann Widdecombe

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - The man accused of murdering former government minister Ann Widdecombe struck her 21 times on the top of her head with a hammer during the attack at her home earlier this month, prosecutors told a London court on Tuesday.

Background on Ann Widdecombe

Widdecombe, 78, who was a prominent member of Nigel Farage's populist Reform UK but no longer a member of parliament, was found at her home in rural southwest England on July 9 after being attacked the day before.

The Accused and Court Appearance

On Tuesday, Joshua Kerry, 28, a white British national from northern England, appeared at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court charged with her murder.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sam Tobin and Michael Holden, editing by Sam Tabahriti)