GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Murdered ex-UK minister Widdecombe was struck with hammer 21 times, London court told - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Murdered ex-UK minister Widdecombe was struck with hammer 21 times, London court told

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines Crime UK Politics

London Court Hears Details of Ex-UK Minister Ann Widdecombe’s Murder Case

Details of the Murder Case and Court Proceedings

The Attack on Ann Widdecombe

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - The man accused of murdering former government minister Ann Widdecombe struck her 21 times on the top of her head with a hammer during the attack at her home earlier this month, prosecutors told a London court on Tuesday.

Background on Ann Widdecombe

Widdecombe, 78, who was a prominent member of Nigel Farage's populist Reform UK but no longer a member of parliament, was found at her home in rural southwest England on July 9 after being attacked the day before.

The Accused and Court Appearance

On Tuesday, Joshua Kerry, 28, a white British national from northern England, appeared at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court charged with her murder.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sam Tobin and Michael Holden, editing by Sam Tabahriti)

Key Takeaways

  • Prosecutors told a London court Kerry allegedly struck Widdecombe 21 times on the top of her head with a hammer, underscoring the violence of the attack.
  • Joshua Kerry, from Rotherham, was charged by the CPS on July 20 and appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on July 21—police continue probing possible political or terrorist motives despite no formal terrorism charges yet.
  • Inquest into Widdecombe’s death opened on July 21 at Exeter, noting she was found ‘unresponsive with visible injuries’; criminal proceedings have paused the inquest.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Ann Widdecombe?
Ann Widdecombe was a former UK government minister and a prominent member of the Reform UK party.
How was Ann Widdecombe murdered?
She was struck 21 times on the head with a hammer during an attack at her home.
Who is the accused in Ann Widdecombe’s murder case?
Joshua Kerry, a 28-year-old British national from northern England, is charged with her murder.
When and where did the murder occur?
The attack happened at Widdecombe’s rural home in southwest England on July 8, 2023.
Where was the case heard?
The case was presented at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Man attacks two tourists with knife near ancient Acropolis site in Greece

Man attacks two tourists with knife near ancient Acropolis site in Greece

Image for Woman seriously injured in knife attack during church service in Irish town

Woman seriously injured in knife attack during church service in Irish town

Image for Sterling edges higher after Healey appointed as new UK finance minister

Sterling edges higher after Healey appointed as new UK finance minister

Image for Israeli airstrike kills family of six in Gaza, medics say

Israeli airstrike kills family of six in Gaza, medics say

Image for Three Chinese injured in drone attack on Moscow

Three Chinese injured in drone attack on Moscow

Image for Chinese destroyer held live-fire drill in Japan's EEZ, Japan says

Chinese destroyer held live-fire drill in Japan's EEZ, Japan says

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Moscow summons Moldovan ambassador in protest against actions against Russian embassy staff
Moscow summons Moldovan ambassador in protest against actions against Russian embassy staff
Image for Hungary's opposition Fidesz party says prosecutors raided its office
Hungary's opposition Fidesz party says prosecutors raided its office
Image for Italy's Meloni calls for 'truth' on Bologna arrest death, condemns clashes
Italy's Meloni calls for 'truth' on Bologna arrest death, condemns clashes
Image for India summons senior Russian diplomat over killing of four Indian ship crew
India summons senior Russian diplomat over killing of four Indian ship crew
Image for Trump says he had 'very good conversation' with new British PM Burnham
Trump says he had 'very good conversation' with new British PM Burnham
Image for Russia expels two Italian diplomats, foreign ministry says
Russia expels two Italian diplomats, foreign ministry says
Image for North Korea, Russia foreign ministers hold strategic talks in Moscow, KCNA says
North Korea, Russia foreign ministers hold strategic talks in Moscow, KCNA says
Image for UK PM Burnham names Reynolds as business minister, Rayner for housing
UK PM Burnham names Reynolds as business minister, Rayner for housing
Image for FBI Director Kash Patel planning a trip to Russia, Politico reports
FBI Director Kash Patel planning a trip to Russia, Politico reports
Image for Scores celebrate Spain's 'Kings of the World' win in exhilarated Madrid
Scores celebrate Spain's 'Kings of the World' win in exhilarated Madrid
Image for Soccer-Charismatic Keegan wore his heart on his sleeve, on and off the pitch
Soccer-Charismatic Keegan wore his heart on his sleeve, on and off the pitch
Image for Man charged with murdering former British minister Ann Widdecombe
Man charged with murdering former British minister Ann Widdecombe
View All Headlines Posts