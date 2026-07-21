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Man attacks two tourists with knife near ancient Acropolis site in Greece - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Man attacks two tourists with knife near ancient Acropolis site in Greece

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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headlines Greece Tourism Incidents Public Safety

Two Tourists Injured in Knife Attack Near Acropolis in Athens, Greece

Details of the Knife Attack Incident

Overview of the Event

ATHENS, July 21 (Reuters) - A 60-year-old man attacked two Greek-American tourists with a knife on Tuesday in the Acropolis area, near the archaeological site which hosts Greece's famed ancient monuments, before being arrested by police. 

Victims and Medical Response

The two victims, a man and a woman aged 73 and 78 respectively, were offered medical aid and their injuries are not life-threatening, a police official said. 

Background of the Attacker

The attacker has been hospitalised in the past on mental health grounds, the official said, adding that he also had a criminal record and had been arrested previously for possessing a knife.  

Eyewitness Account

"We just heard people screaming and a crowd running away, so we obviously took cover," said Tracey Dewey, a visitor from Cape Town, South Africa.

Context: Timing and Tourism Season

The rare incident occurred as Greece and its visitors brave the country's first heatwave of the summer, its main tourism season. 

(Reporting by Yannis Souliotis and Deborah Kyvrikosaios; writing by Renee MaltezouEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • The assailant, aged around 60, was detained quickly after the incident near the Acropolis entrance.
  • The male tourist suffered a more serious leg injury; the woman sustained minor wounds to her arm/hand.
  • The attack took place amid Greece’s early summer heatwave impacting tourism in the Acropolis area.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the knife attack on the tourists occur?
The attack happened near the archaeological site of Greece's ancient Acropolis in Athens.
Who were the victims in the Acropolis knife attack?
The victims were Greek-American tourists, a 73-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman.
What happened to the attacker after the incident?
The 60-year-old male attacker was arrested by police after attacking the tourists.
What is known about the attacker's background?
The attacker had a history of mental health issues and a previous criminal record, including prior knife possession.
Were the tourists' injuries life-threatening?
No, both tourists received medical aid and their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

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