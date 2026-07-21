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Israeli airstrike kills family of six in Gaza, medics say - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Israeli airstrike kills family of six in Gaza, medics say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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headlines Middle East Conflict World News Gaza

Israeli Airstrike in Gaza Kills Father, Mother, and Four Children: Officials

Details and Context of the Gaza Airstrike

Incident Overview

CAIRO, July 21 (Reuters) - An Israeli airstrike on Tuesday killed a father, his wife and their four children in Gaza City, while setting their home ablaze, health officials said.

Medics said the Israeli strike on the family house in the Sabra neighbourhood killed the man, Firas Al-Masri, his wife, Salsabeel, and their three daughters and son.

Israeli Military Response

The Israeli military confirmed the strike, saying its target was a Hamas militant and it was still looking into the result of the attack.

Other Recent Strikes

In separate strikes since Friday, the Israeli military said it had killed three militants from Hamas and Islamic Jihad, two of whom had taken part in the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel and had held Israeli hostages seized in the assault.

Casualties and Ongoing Conflict

The deaths swell a toll of more than 1,150 Palestinians, mostly civilians, killed by Israeli attacks since an October ceasefire between Israel and Hamas militants took effect, according to Gaza health officials.

Hamas does not usually disclose its losses.

Ceasefire and Continued Violence

The truce halted major fighting but has not stopped near-daily Israeli strikes. Israel says it is targeting militants. Four Israeli soldiers have been killed by militants in Gaza over the same period.

Background of the War

The war began when Hamas-led fighters attacked southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies. Israel's subsequent offensive has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians, say Gaza health officials.

Humanitarian Impact

Nearly all of Gaza's 2 million people now live on a tiny strip of land along the coast, mainly in makeshift tents or damaged buildings, under Hamas control.

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Key Takeaways

  • A family of six—including four children—was killed in Gaza City in an Israeli strike amid ongoing ceasefire violations.
  • Since the October ceasefire, over 1,000 Palestinians—including civilians—have been killed in repeated Israeli operations according to Gaza health officials.
  • The overall death toll from the Israel‑Hamas war has surpassed 73,000 Palestinians, with ongoing humanitarian collapse and Gaza’s remaining hospitals severely strained.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was killed in the Israeli airstrike in Gaza City?
A father, his wife, and their four children were killed in an Israeli airstrike on their home in the Sabra neighbourhood of Gaza City.
What was the target of the Israeli strike in Gaza City?
The Israeli military said its intended target was a Hamas militant and that it is still investigating the results of the attack.
How many Palestinians have been killed since the October ceasefire?
Over 1,150 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have been killed by Israeli attacks since the October ceasefire, according to Gaza health officials.
How has the war affected the population of Gaza?
Nearly all of Gaza's 2 million people now live on a narrow strip of land, mainly in tents or damaged buildings, under Hamas control.

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