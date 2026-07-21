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Headlines

Woman seriously injured in knife attack during church service in Irish town

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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Woman Seriously Injured in Knife Attack During Waterford Church Service

Details of the Incident and Community Response

Overview of the Attack

DUBLIN, July 21 (Reuters) - A woman in her 50s was seriously injured in a knife attack during a Catholic Church service in the southern Irish county of Waterford on Tuesday, police said.

Police Response and Arrest

Police arrested a man in his 30s at a house nearby after the assault that occurred just before 1000 local time in the seaside town of Tramore and left the woman needing treatment for serious but non-life threatening injuries in hospital.

Community and Church Reaction

Statement from the Catholic Diocese

In a separate statement, the local Catholic diocese commended the courage shown by the parishioners who assisted during the "frightening incident".

"The Diocese of Waterford and Lismore is deeply shocked by the violent incident which occurred this morning during Mass," the diocese said in the statement.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Muvija M)

Key Takeaways

  • The attack occurred around 9:45 AM during a Catholic service at Holy Cross Church, Tramore, prompting a swift response by Gardaí and emergency services.
  • A man in his 30s was arrested at a nearby house and remains detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act; the weapon has been seized for analysis.
  • The Diocese of Waterford and Lismore praised the bravery of parishioners and expressed shock at the violent incident, while Gardaí are appealing to witnesses and dash‑cam owners for footage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the knife attack occur?
The knife attack occurred during a Catholic Church service in Tramore, Waterford, Ireland.
Who was injured in the church knife attack?
A woman in her 50s was seriously injured and required hospital treatment.
Was anyone arrested after the incident?
Police arrested a man in his 30s at a nearby house following the attack.
Did parishioners intervene during the attack?
Yes, parishioners assisted during the incident and were commended for their courage.
What was the response from the local diocese?
The Diocese of Waterford and Lismore expressed shock and commended the parishioners.

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