Woman Seriously Injured in Knife Attack During Waterford Church Service

Details of the Incident and Community Response

Overview of the Attack

DUBLIN, July 21 (Reuters) - A woman in her 50s was seriously injured in a knife attack during a Catholic Church service in the southern Irish county of Waterford on Tuesday, police said.

Police Response and Arrest

Police arrested a man in his 30s at a house nearby after the assault that occurred just before 1000 local time in the seaside town of Tramore and left the woman needing treatment for serious but non-life threatening injuries in hospital.

Community and Church Reaction

Statement from the Catholic Diocese

In a separate statement, the local Catholic diocese commended the courage shown by the parishioners who assisted during the "frightening incident".

"The Diocese of Waterford and Lismore is deeply shocked by the violent incident which occurred this morning during Mass," the diocese said in the statement.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Muvija M)