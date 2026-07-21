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Analysis-India student protests give opposition a rare opening against Modi

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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India Student Protests Offer Rare Opportunity for Modi's Opposition Parties

The Political Impact of India’s Student Protests

By Krishna N. Das, Saurabh Sharma and Tora Agarwala

NEW DELHI, July 21 (Reuters) - When pent-up youth anger propelled India's Cockroach Janta Party to online fame in May, its founder said his supporters were disillusioned with both Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party and the opposition for failing to address their concerns.

Opposition Support for Student Protesters

Yet CJP leaders turned to opposition lawmakers and appealed directly for their support on Monday after police used batons and tear gas to disperse protesters marching on parliament to demonstrate against damaging exam leaks and corruption. 

Opposition lawmakers were quick to oblige on Tuesday, after many young demonstrators were injured. 

The show of solidarity with protesters could help opposition parties win valuable young voters and broaden the appeal of the CJP, which has so far focused on demanding the education minister's resignation over the exam paper leaks.

Tens of thousands of protesters had turned out in Delhi, far more than expected, and images of the authorities' crackdown spread across social media, prompting nearly all opposition parties to rally behind the movement, which has so far said it will keep out of electoral politics.

An Opportunity to Gain the Youth Vote

Analysts said the wider political support for the CJP comes with risks for the movement: concerns central to students, such as preventing exam paper leaks and creating more youth jobs could be overshadowed by broader political agendas. But the backing could also help sustain them by providing resources, organisational support and a wider national platform.

For the opposition, which has lost many elections to Modi since he first took office in 2014 on the back of anti-corruption protests, India's young people represent a significant political opportunity. Those under 30 are estimated to make up more than half of India's 1.42 billion population, and many have long been frustrated by a lack of jobs under Modi despite years of strong economic growth.

India's next parliamentary elections are due by April 2029, but key states like the most populous, Uttar Pradesh, run by Modi's party, and Punjab, vote next year.

"I think the opposition has got a clear sense that there is a very strong sentiment against the government on this issue at least," said Sanjay Kumar, professor at the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies in Delhi, referring to the education minister.

"If the movement remains undirected ... the chances of a further crackdown on the movement are much higher. So the opposition parties see it as an opportunity and they will try to develop a soft corner among the protesters."

Some Indian broadcasters sympathetic to the government have already accused the opposition of trying to hijack the movement for limelight.  

Political Reactions and Strategies

‘Jump on the Bandwagon’

Congress leaders and lawmakers Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra protested outside Modi's residence late on Tuesday, calling for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the leaks of exam papers for medical courses that affected millions of students and led to a retest.

"An attack on students is an attack on every Indian family," Rahul said before he was detained by police. "PM Modi believes he can get away without answers, without consequences. He cannot. Not this time. The voice of India’s students will not be ignored."

Government and Opposition Responses

Modi has not spoken publicly about the paper leaks. A cabinet minister said after a meeting of the ruling coalition that Modi told them "strongest possible steps are being taken to protect the interest of the students".

Many other senior opposition leaders visited protesters camped out in extreme heat about 3 km (1.86 miles) from parliament. Some lawmakers and senior politicians provided legal assistance to protesters detained by police, while others sent food and other supplies.

"There is now a one-upmanship among political parties over who can best position themselves as the champion of India's youth," said Rasheed Kidwai, political analyst and visiting fellow with the Observer Research Foundation.

"Every political party is acting according to its own electoral calculations, particularly with state elections approaching in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh."

The CJP’s Stance on Political Involvement

The CJP said it welcomed the political support.

"It's not a political protest. It's a movement of the masses, it is a movement of students and we appreciate the support we are getting from the opposition parties," a spokesperson said.

"It was CJP which invited the opposition and now they are coming and giving us the support. It motivates us. We won't let any politics happen here."

Risks of Political Co-option

They need to be mindful, said political analyst Sandeep Shastri.

"Whenever there is a movement like this, and given the visibility it is receiving, it is very tempting for every political formation to jump on the bandwagon," he said.

"So if political parties join this movement, there is a strong chance that the leaders who actually started it, as well as the issues driving it, will take a back seat."

(Reporting by Krishna N. Das, Saurabh Sharma and Tora Agarwala in New Delhi; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • The Cockroach Janta Party, founded in May by Abhijeet Dipke, surged from meme culture to street protests demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation amid widespread exam‑paper leaks. (apnews.com)
  • Tens of thousands gathered at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and marched to parliament on July 20, defying police tear gas and batons; the movement saw rare opposition alignment, offering a platform for the student‑driven cause. (apnews.com)
  • With India’s under‑30 population forming a majority, analysts say opposition parties’ solidarity with protesters could help them capture youth votes—especially before pivotal upcoming state and national elections. (downtoearth.org.in)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What triggered the recent student protests in India?
The protests were sparked by exam paper leaks for medical courses, affecting millions of students and leading to calls for the education minister's resignation.
How have opposition parties responded to the protests?
Opposition lawmakers have rallied behind student protesters, providing resources, legal assistance, and public support against the government's actions.
Why do the protests present an opportunity for Modi's opposition?
Young voters make up over half of India's population, and their frustration with job scarcity and corruption gives the opposition a rare chance to gain support.
Has Prime Minister Modi addressed the exam leak crisis?
Modi has not spoken publicly about the leaks, but a cabinet minister said steps are being taken to protect students' interests.

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