Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi Appointed as Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
Leadership Changes in Ukraine's Military
Appointment of Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi
KYIV, July 21 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi will take over as Ukraine's commander-in-chief.
Updates on Former Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov
New Role for Fedorov
In his evening address, Zelenskiy also said that he had offered former defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov - whose surprise dismissal sparked a political crisis - a "decent post" to oversee the technological component of the state.
Political Context
(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa)