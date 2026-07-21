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Commander Mykhailo Drapatyi becomes Ukraine's commander-in-chief - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Commander Mykhailo Drapatyi becomes Ukraine's commander-in-chief

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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Politics Defense Ukraine leadership

Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi Appointed as Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief

Leadership Changes in Ukraine's Military

Appointment of Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi

KYIV, July 21 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi will take over as Ukraine's commander-in-chief.

Updates on Former Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov

New Role for Fedorov

In his evening address, Zelenskiy also said that he had offered former defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov - whose surprise dismissal sparked a political crisis - a "decent post" to oversee the technological component of the state.

Political Context

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa)

Key Takeaways

  • Mykhailo Drapatyi, previously Commander of Ukraine’s Joint Forces, now assumes top military command under Zelenskiy (en.wikipedia.org)
  • Fedorov’s dismissal after just six months triggered widespread protests over fears his tech‑driven reforms and drone programs would stall (defensenews.com)
  • Zelenskiy offered Fedorov a ‘decent post’ overseeing technological initiatives, signaling an attempt to retain his innovative drive amid political turbulence (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the new commander-in-chief of Ukraine?
Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi has been appointed as Ukraine's new commander-in-chief.
Who announced the new commander-in-chief of Ukraine?
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the appointment in his evening address.
What happened to former defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov?
Mykhailo Fedorov was dismissed but offered a new post overseeing Ukraine's technological component.
When was the appointment of Mykhailo Drapatyi announced?
The appointment was announced on Tuesday, July 21.

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