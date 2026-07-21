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India summons senior Russian diplomat over killing of four Indian ship crew

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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Finance Banking International Relations Maritime Security

India Summons Russian Diplomat Over Deaths of Indian Crew in Black Sea Missile Attack

India's Response to Black Sea Missile Attack

Details of the Missile Strike

NEW DELHI, July 21 (Reuters) - India said it had summoned a senior Russian diplomat and expressed "grave concerns" after a missile strike killed four Indians on a Black Sea cargo ship that was leaving a Ukrainian port.

Ukraine said Russia hit the Golden Leo – a Guinea-Bissau-flagged ship manned by a crew from India and Syria – with three cruise missiles on Sunday, which killed 10 people including four Indians.

Russia did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment.

Diplomatic Summons and India's Protest

Vladimir Ladanov, Russian chargé d’affaires, was summoned to India's Ministry of External Affairs, a statement from the ministry said on Tuesday.

Ladanov was asked to convey India's strong concerns and told that the targeting of commercial shipping and the resulting loss of civilian lives was "unacceptable", the statement said.

Impact on International Maritime Commerce

"Such attacks undermine the safety, security, and stability of international maritime commerce," the statement said.

Ownership of the Golden Leo

The Golden Leo is owned by Mumbai-based Ocean Grace Shipping Ltd, according to LSEG data.

Previous Incidents Involving Indian Seafarers

India has also lost seafarers in the Iran war, and protested to both the United States and Iran over the losses.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Saurabh Sharma in New Delhi, writing by Shanima Aniyeri; Editing by YP Rajesh and Michael Perry)

Key Takeaways

  • India lodged a strong diplomatic protest to Russia, calling the attack on civilian crew and international commerce 'unacceptable' and 'deplorable' (theprint.in)
  • The MV Golden Leo, a Guinea‑Bissau‑flagged cargo ship owned by Mumbai‑based Ocean Grace Shipping, was hit by three Russian cruise missiles while departing Odesa, killing ten crew including four Indians (hindustantimes.com)
  • This marks the first incident in the Russia‑Ukraine conflict in which Indian seafarers were killed; New Delhi has previously protested similar losses involving Iran and the US in the Strait of Hormuz (hindustantimes.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did India summon a Russian diplomat?
India summoned the Russian chargé d’affaires to express grave concerns over the killing of four Indian crew members in a missile strike on a cargo ship.
What happened to the Golden Leo cargo ship?
The Golden Leo, a Guinea-Bissau-flagged cargo ship with Indian and Syrian crew, was hit by Russian missiles while leaving a Ukrainian port, killing 10 people including four Indians.
How did Russia respond to India's concerns?
As of the report, Russia did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comments regarding the incident.
Who owns the Golden Leo cargo ship?
The Golden Leo is owned by the Mumbai-based company Ocean Grace Shipping Ltd.
Has India lost seafarers in other conflicts recently?
Yes, India has also lost seafarers during the Iran war and has protested to both the United States and Iran over these losses.

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