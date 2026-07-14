Stellantis’ Alfa Romeo Reveals Plans for New Mid-Sized SUV Launch by 2027

Alfa Romeo’s Upcoming Models and Stellantis’ Strategic Developments

Introduction to Alfa Romeo’s New Model Launch

MILAN, July 14 (Reuters) - Stellantis' premium brand Alfa Romeo will launch the first of its planned new models by the end of next year, the automaker's head for Europe, Emanuele Cappellano, said on Tuesday at an auto representative meeting at Italy's Industry Ministry.

The new model, a mid-sized SUV, will be produced at Stellantis' Melfi plant in southern Italy.

Future Model Plans and Platform Innovations

Expansion of Alfa Romeo’s Lineup

• As part of the new Stellantis business plan, Alfa Romeo will launch a further new model, described as a C-segment hatchback, by 2030, based on the automaker's STLA One new modular platform

• Alfa Romeo's existing lineup also includes the Junior compact SUV, for which it plans a revamped version, and the Tonale mid-sized SUV, due to be replaced by the new model expected in 2027

Large-Sized Model Assessment

• The brand is still assessing options for future large-sized models, while keeping the old Giulia and Stelvio, which currently cover Alfa's offering in this segment, in production until 2027

Stellantis’ Broader Electrification and Battery Initiatives

Battery Development and Electric Fiat 500

• Stellantis is developing new batteries at its Mirafiori plant in Turin to make the electric Fiat 500 city car "even more competitive and attractive" in 2027, Cappellano was quoted as saying by a Stellantis spokesman

• The new generation of Fiat 500, also to be manufactured in Mirafiori, is expected from 2030, he added

Industry Support and Regulatory Efforts

Energy-Intensive Classification Request

Collaboration with Industry Leaders

• Cappellano said Stellantis, luxury sportscar maker Ferrari and truckmaker Iveco, backed by the Anfia auto lobby group, had asked the EU Commission to classify them as energy-intensive companies

• That would make them eligible for a range of support measures

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Giulio PiovaccariEditing by Keith Weir)