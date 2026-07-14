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Stellantis' Alfa Romeo plans launch of new mid-sized SUV by end 2027 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Stellantis' Alfa Romeo plans launch of new mid-sized SUV by end 2027

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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Stellantis’ Alfa Romeo Reveals Plans for New Mid-Sized SUV Launch by 2027

Alfa Romeo’s Upcoming Models and Stellantis’ Strategic Developments

Introduction to Alfa Romeo’s New Model Launch

MILAN, July 14 (Reuters) - Stellantis' premium brand Alfa Romeo will launch the first of its planned new models by the end of next year, the automaker's head for Europe, Emanuele Cappellano, said on Tuesday at an auto representative meeting at Italy's Industry Ministry.

The new model, a mid-sized SUV, will be produced at Stellantis' Melfi plant in southern Italy.   

Future Model Plans and Platform Innovations

Expansion of Alfa Romeo’s Lineup

• As part of the new Stellantis business plan, Alfa Romeo will launch a further new model, described as a C-segment hatchback, by 2030, based on the automaker's STLA One new modular platform

• Alfa Romeo's existing lineup also includes the Junior compact SUV, for which it plans a revamped version, and the Tonale mid-sized SUV, due to be replaced by the new model expected in 2027

Large-Sized Model Assessment

• The brand is still assessing options for future large-sized models, while keeping the old Giulia and Stelvio, which currently cover Alfa's offering in this segment, in production until 2027

Stellantis’ Broader Electrification and Battery Initiatives

Battery Development and Electric Fiat 500

• Stellantis is developing new batteries at its Mirafiori plant in Turin to make the electric Fiat 500 city car "even more competitive and attractive" in 2027, Cappellano was quoted as saying by a Stellantis spokesman

• The new generation of Fiat 500, also to be manufactured in Mirafiori, is expected from 2030, he added

Industry Support and Regulatory Efforts

Energy-Intensive Classification Request

Collaboration with Industry Leaders

• Cappellano said Stellantis, luxury sportscar maker Ferrari and truckmaker Iveco, backed by the Anfia auto lobby group, had asked the EU Commission to classify them as energy-intensive companies

• That would make them eligible for a range of support measures

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Giulio PiovaccariEditing by Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • Alfa Romeo’s new mid‑size SUV, built at Melfi, will arrive end‑2027, replacing the Tonale
  • By 2030, Alfa will launch a C‑segment hatchback atop the modular STLA One platform
  • Stellantis is investing heavily in Mirafiori’s battery tech, including new battery development to bolster the Fiat 500
  • The STLA One platform, launching in 2027, underpins efficiency across B‑, C‑ and D‑segments
  • Alfa Romeo and other brands seek EU energy‑intensive company status to access support measures

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Alfa Romeo launch its new mid-sized SUV?
Alfa Romeo plans to launch the new mid-sized SUV by the end of 2027.
Where will Alfa Romeo's new SUV be produced?
The new mid-sized SUV will be produced at Stellantis' Melfi plant in southern Italy.
What other new models are planned for Alfa Romeo?
Alfa Romeo will introduce a new C-segment hatchback by 2030, based on the STLA One platform.
What are Stellantis' plans for electric vehicles?
Stellantis is developing new batteries at its Mirafiori plant for the next-generation electric Fiat 500, expected in 2030.
How is Stellantis seeking EU support for its operations?
Stellantis and partners have asked the EU Commission to classify them as energy-intensive companies for support measures.

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