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Russia says there can't be security guarantees for Ukraine without its involvement - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia says there can't be security guarantees for Ukraine without its involvement

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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Geopolitics security Sanctions

Russia: No Security Guarantees for Ukraine Without Moscow’s Participation

Kremlin Responds to Security Guarantee Proposals for Ukraine

Background of the Security Guarantee Debate

MOSCOW, July 14 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that there could be no security guarantees for Ukraine without Russia's involvement, responding to a statement by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz that Moscow should play no part in shaping such arrangements.

Merz said on Monday that the issue - central to attempts to end the 4-1/2 year war - should be decided by Ukraine and its partners, not by Russia.

Kremlin’s Position on European Involvement

Peskov’s Statement on Security Guarantees

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the comment illustrated the "dead-end position" taken by European governments over the conflict.

"It is impossible to formulate security guarantees without Russia's participation; if the Europeans are truly convinced of this stance and insist upon it, this completely rules out the possibility of European countries participating in the settlement process," Peskov told reporters.

Ukraine’s Security Concerns

Ukraine says it needs guarantees from the West to protect it against future attack by Moscow, whose forces currently control around a fifth of its territory.

EU Sanctions Against Russian Tech Firms

Peskov’s Reaction to EU Sanctions

In response to a separate question, Peskov described the imposition of EU sanctions against tech firm VK on Monday, the company behind Russia's MAX messaging app, as "utterly absurd."

Allegations of Surveillance and Kremlin Denial

Critics accuse the Russian authorities of using the app as a surveillance tool, which the Kremlin denies. Peskov said the EU sanctions would not prevent it from growing rapidly and successfully.

EU’s Justification for Sanctions

The EU said that by developing MAX, VK was providing "technical support for the repression of civil society and democratic opposition".

(Reporting by Dmitry AntonovEditing by Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • Kremlin insists security guarantees for Ukraine cannot be formulated without Russia’s involvement, warning that excluding Moscow blocks European participation in settlement efforts (Reuters) (investing.com).
  • German Chancellor Friedrich Merz argued that decisions on security guarantees should be made by Ukraine and its partners—not Russia (apnews.com).
  • On July 13, the EU imposed sanctions on VK Company and its subsidiary managing the MAX app for enabling state surveillance and repression, including asset freezes and funding bans (euronews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Russia say it must be involved in Ukraine's security guarantees?
The Kremlin argues that security guarantees for Ukraine cannot be formulated without Russia's participation, stating that excluding Moscow would make international settlement efforts impossible.
What did German Chancellor Friedrich Merz say about Ukraine's security?
Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that decisions regarding Ukraine's security arrangements should be made by Ukraine and its partners, without Russian involvement.
How does Ukraine view the need for Western security guarantees?
Ukraine believes it needs security guarantees from Western countries to protect itself against future attacks from Russia, which currently controls around a fifth of Ukrainian territory.
What is Russia's response to EU sanctions on VK?
The Kremlin called the EU sanctions on VK 'utterly absurd,' denying accusations of using the MAX app for surveillance and asserting sanctions would not hinder VK's growth.
What reason did the EU give for sanctioning VK?
The EU stated that by developing the MAX app, VK was providing technical support for the repression of civil society and democratic opposition in Russia.

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