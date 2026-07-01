France Confirms 2027 Presidential Election Dates as Race to Succeed Macron Begins
Key Details on the 2027 French Presidential Election
Official Election Dates Announced
PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - France will hold the first round of its next presidential election on April 18, 2027, with a run-off set for May 2, the government spokeswoman, Maud Bregeon, said on Wednesday following a cabinet meeting to officially approve the dates.
The Race to Succeed President Macron
Macron Ineligible for Re-election
• The race to succeed President Emmanuel Macron — who cannot run again after two terms — is shaping up as a fragmented contest, with polls placing the far-right National Rally in a leading position, and a crowded field raising the prospect of a run-off dominated by political extremes.
Potential Candidates and Political Landscape
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Alex Richardson)