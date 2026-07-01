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France sets presidential election dates - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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France sets presidential election dates

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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headlines Elections Politics

France Confirms 2027 Presidential Election Dates as Race to Succeed Macron Begins

Key Details on the 2027 French Presidential Election

Official Election Dates Announced

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - France will hold the first round of its next presidential election on April 18, 2027, with a run-off set for May 2, the government spokeswoman, Maud Bregeon, said on Wednesday following a cabinet meeting to officially approve the dates.

The Race to Succeed President Macron

Macron Ineligible for Re-election

• The race to succeed President Emmanuel Macron — who cannot run ‌again after two terms — is shaping up as a fragmented contest, with polls placing the far-right National Rally in a leading position, and a crowded field raising the prospect of a run-off dominated by political extremes.

Potential Candidates and Political Landscape

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • First round scheduled for Sunday, April 18, 2027, with the runoff on Sunday, May 2, 2027.
  • Dates conform to constitutional requirement to hold elections between 20–35 days before the end of the incumbent’s term (Macron’s term ends May 14, 2027).
  • Macron is ineligible to run again due to France’s two-term limit, opening the field to a fragmented race with the far‑right National Rally leading in polls.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is expected in the 2027 French presidential contest?
The race is shaping up as a fragmented contest, likely leading to a run-off dominated by political extremes.

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