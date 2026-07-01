Several people killed in fire at Antwerp apartment block, say Belgian police

Fatal Apartment Fire Incident in Antwerp

Details of the Incident

BRUSSELS, July 1 (Reuters) - Several people were killed in a fire that broke out on Wednesday morning in an apartment block in the Belgian city of Antwerp, local police said on their website.

Timeline and Location

The local fire department received a call at 9:53 a.m. (0753 GMT) regarding a "raging fire" in the eighth floor of a 10-floor apartment block in the Linkeroever area of Antwerp, police said.

Evacuation and Casualties

The building, which has been evacuated, was home to more than 200 people, the police said, adding that several people were injured.

Response and Safety Measures

Police Advisory

"We ask local residents affected by the smoke to close windows and doors and, if necessary, switch off ventilation," police added.

Firefighting Efforts

Multiple Brigades Involved

Several fire brigades from different districts were on site.

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Alex Richardson)