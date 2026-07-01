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Headlines

Several people killed in fire at Antwerp apartment block, say Belgian police

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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Several people killed in fire at Antwerp apartment block, say Belgian police

Fatal Apartment Fire Incident in Antwerp

Details of the Incident

BRUSSELS, July 1 (Reuters) - Several people were killed in a fire that broke out on Wednesday morning in an apartment block in the Belgian city of Antwerp, local police said on their website.

Timeline and Location

The local fire department received a call at 9:53 a.m. (0753 GMT) regarding a "raging fire" in the eighth floor of a 10-floor apartment block in the Linkeroever area of Antwerp, police said.

Evacuation and Casualties

The building, which has been evacuated, was home to more than 200 people, the police said, adding that several people were injured.

Response and Safety Measures

Police Advisory

"We ask local residents affected by the smoke to close windows and doors and, if necessary, switch off ventilation," police added.

Firefighting Efforts

Multiple Brigades Involved

Several fire brigades from different districts were on site.

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • The fire occurred in the early hours of July 1, 2026, in a densely populated 10‑floor apartment in Antwerp, resulting in multiple deaths, according to Belgian police reports (en.wikipedia.org).
  • The affected building sheltered more than 200 people, highlighting both the scale of the incident and the considerable evacuation and emergency response challenges (en.wikipedia.org).
  • This incident adds to a concerning series of serious fires in Belgian residential buildings in 2026, including a fatal blaze at an assisted‑living facility in Ostend on January 29 (en.wikipedia.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the apartment fire occur?
The fire occurred in a 10-floor apartment block in the Belgian city of Antwerp.
How many people were affected by the Antwerp apartment fire?
The apartment block was home to more than 200 people according to Belgian police.
Were there fatalities in the Antwerp apartment fire?
Yes, several people were reportedly killed in the Antwerp apartment block fire.
When did the Antwerp apartment fire happen?
The fire broke out on Wednesday morning, as reported by Belgian police.

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