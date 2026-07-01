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US and Iran enter technical talks to secure peace deal, restart shipping

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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US and Iran enter technical talks to secure peace deal, shipping restart

Main Developments in US-Iran Peace Negotiations

By Andrew Mills and Ahmed Elimam

Technical Talks in Doha

DOHA/DUBAI, July 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. and Iran held technical talks in Doha on Wednesday as they seek to agree on the flow of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and secure a lasting ceasefire, a source with direct knowledge of the talks and an Iranian official said.

Role of Mediators

U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and envoy Steve Witkoff met the prime minister of Qatar — a mediator in the talks alongside Pakistan — to lay groundwork for the negotiations, but would not be attending the discussions themselves, the source with direct knowledge of the talks said.

Basis of the Talks

The talks are based on a 14-point interim accord signed last month that was meant to halt the war that began with U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran in February and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, whilst setting up 60 days of negotiations for a permanent peace deal.

Disputes Over the Interim Pact

However, the U.S. and Iran have sparred publicly over the meaning of the interim pact, leading to tit-for-tat military strikes over the past week. 

Iran's Position on the Strait of Hormuz

Iran is determined to win international recognition of its control over the strait and its ability to levy fees on ships entering or leaving the Gulf even if it has to do so by force, two senior Iranian sources said on Wednesday.

Traffic has partially resumed through the strait, which handled one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas trade before the war.

Focus on Hormuz and Frozen Assets

FOCUS ON HORMUZ, FROZEN ASSETS

Structure and Priorities of the Talks

The talks in Doha are structured as sessions between chief negotiators and specialists, the source with knowledge of the talks said. They began on Tuesday night and were continuing on Wednesday, said the Iranian official.

Iran has stated publicly that its priorities include agreeing on management of the strait and the release of $6 billion in Iranian frozen assets, and the Iranian official said the current round of discussions would focus on those two issues. 

The stated priority of the U.S. is to ensure the free flow of traffic through the strait, the source with knowledge of the talks said.

Recent Incidents and Market Impact

Iran's state media said on Wednesday a foreign container ship had run aground in the Strait of Hormuz after entering shallow waters outside the shipping route designated by Iranian authorities.

"Hormuz continues to reopen but it's patchy, unpredictable, and not fully transparent," said Vandana Hari, founder of oil market analysis provider Vanda Insights. 

The war triggered Iranian attacks on Gulf states hosting U.S. military bases and killed thousands of people, mainly in Iran and Lebanon, as well as pushing up oil and fuel prices.

Intensive Diplomacy on Lebanon

INTENSIVE DIPLOMACY ON LEBANON 

Political Pressures in the US and Iran

Trump faces political pressure to contain the economic fallout from the war before midterm elections in November that will determine control of the U.S. Congress. In Iran, the theocratic leadership survived the war but faces domestic anger over a shattered economy.

Oil prices, which dipped sharply in the second quarter of the year, fell more than 1% on Wednesday.

Lebanon Conflict and Diplomatic Efforts

The interim deal between the U.S. and Iran also provides for an end to a parallel conflict between Israel and Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The U.S. has backed a separate track of talks between Israel and Lebanon's government, which produced a framework security deal that Hezbollah has dismissed and analysts warn could entrench Israel's occupation of Lebanon's south. 

Recent Diplomatic Activity

There had been intensive diplomatic activity on Lebanon between parties including the U.S. up to Tuesday evening, the source with knowledge of the talks said.    

(Reporting by Reuters bureaux, Writing by Aidan Lewis, Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • Technical working groups from the US and Iran are meeting in Doha to implement a 14‑point interim Memorandum of Understanding, focusing on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and frozen Iranian funds. (today.lorientlejour.com)
  • Before the war began on February 28, 2026, the Strait handled about 20% of global oil and LNG trade—traffic had collapsed by over 90%, making maritime reopening critical. (spglobal.com)
  • Vandana Hari of Vanda Insights describes the strait’s reopening as “patchy, unpredictable, and not fully transparent,” underscoring the fragile state of shipping restoration. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main purpose of the US and Iran talks in Doha?
The talks aim to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to shipping traffic, secure a lasting ceasefire, and address issues like Iranian frozen assets.
What impact has the conflict had on oil and gas trade?
The war disrupted shipping via the Strait of Hormuz, which previously handled one-fifth of global oil and LNG trade, causing higher oil prices.
What are Iran's priorities in the peace negotiations?
Iran is seeking recognition of its control over the Strait of Hormuz, the ability to levy fees on ships, and the release of $6 billion in frozen assets.
Who is mediating the US-Iran talks?
Qatar and Pakistan are serving as mediators for the technical discussions between US and Iranian negotiators.
What does the interim deal between the US and Iran cover?
The interim 14-point agreement halts active conflict, resumes shipping traffic, and sets 60 days for negotiations toward a permanent peace deal.

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