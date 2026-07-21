SThree Reports 75% Fall in Interim Profit Due to European Hiring Slowdown

SThree's Interim Financial Results and Market Challenges

Significant Decline in Pretax Profit

July 21 (Reuters) - British recruiter SThree reported a 75% like-for-like fall in half-year pretax profit on Tuesday, hurt by prolonged weak hiring in its major markets, Germany and the Netherlands.

Global Hiring Slowdown Impact

Recruiters worldwide are contending with a hiring slowdown as economic uncertainty, deepened by geopolitical tensions tied to the Iran war, prompts companies to delay recruitment decisions and leaves job candidates wary of switching roles.

SThree's Specialization and Financial Performance

SThree, which specialises in science, technology, engineering and mathematics roles, posted pretax profit of £2.7 million ($3.63 million) for the six months ended May 31, compared with £10.1 million a year ago.

Future Profit Expectations

It continues to expect fiscal 2026 pretax profit of about £10 million, above the £8.8 million expected by analysts on average, per a company-compiled consensus.

($1 = 0.7439 pounds)

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi and Nithyashree R B in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)