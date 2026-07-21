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Recruiter SThree's interim profit plunges on sluggish hiring in European markets - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Recruiter SThree's interim profit plunges on sluggish hiring in European markets

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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SThree Reports 75% Fall in Interim Profit Due to European Hiring Slowdown

SThree's Interim Financial Results and Market Challenges

Significant Decline in Pretax Profit

July 21 (Reuters) - British recruiter SThree reported a 75% like-for-like fall in half-year pretax profit on Tuesday, hurt by prolonged weak hiring in its major markets, Germany and the Netherlands. 

Global Hiring Slowdown Impact

Recruiters worldwide are contending with a hiring slowdown as economic uncertainty, deepened by geopolitical tensions tied to the Iran war, prompts companies to delay recruitment decisions and leaves job candidates wary of switching roles.

SThree's Specialization and Financial Performance

   SThree, which specialises in science, technology, engineering and mathematics roles, posted pretax profit of £2.7 million ($3.63 million) for the six months ended May 31, compared with £10.1 million a year ago. 

Future Profit Expectations

It continues to expect fiscal 2026 pretax profit of about £10 million, above the £8.8 million expected by analysts on average, per a company-compiled consensus.

($1 = 0.7439 pounds)

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi and Nithyashree R B in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

Key Takeaways

  • Half‑year pretax profit plunged 75%, from £10.1 million to £2.7 million, due to sluggish hiring in continental Europe (Germany, Netherlands) (lse.co.uk)
  • Net fees fell 7% to £147.7 million for the six months ended May 31; Germany and the Netherlands saw double‑digit declines while U.S. demand remained stronger (lse.co.uk)
  • Company maintained fiscal 2026 pretax‑profit guidance of about £10 million, above analyst‑compiled consensus of £8.8 million (sthree.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did SThree's interim profit fall by 75%?
The interim profit dropped due to prolonged weak hiring in its major markets, specifically Germany and the Netherlands, amid economic and geopolitical uncertainty.
Which markets most affected SThree's profitability?
Germany and the Netherlands were the main markets where sluggish hiring most impacted SThree's profits.
What is SThree's expected pretax profit for fiscal 2026?
SThree expects a fiscal 2026 pretax profit of about £10 million, ahead of average analyst expectations.
How has the global hiring slowdown affected recruiters?
Recruiters worldwide, including SThree, have been impacted as companies delay recruitment decisions due to increased economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

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