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EU defends digital tax approach, says ready to act if Trump takes measures - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU defends digital tax approach, says ready to act if Trump takes measures

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 26, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 26, 2026

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EU Defends Digital Tax Policy and Vows Swift Response to US Actions

EU's Position on Digital Taxation and Response to US Threats

EU Asserts Sovereignty Over Economic Regulation

BRUSSELS, June 26 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Friday the EU and its member states have the sovereign right to regulate economic activity, responding to U.S. President Donald Trump's threats over digital taxes.

Non-Discriminatory Tax Policy

"Any taxes are non-discriminatory by design and apply equally to all large companies, regardless of their origin", a spokesperson said, adding that the bloc would respond swiftly to unjustified unilateral measures, but remained open to a global solution in line with G7 agreements.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Andrew Gray, Writing by Charlotte Van Campenhout, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Key Takeaways

  • EU insists digital taxes are non‑discriminatory and apply equally regardless of company origin.
  • European Commission pledges swift response to any unjustified unilateral U.S. measures.
  • EU remains open to a global tax solution consistent with G7 commitments.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the EU's stance on digital taxes?
The EU asserts its sovereign right to regulate economic activity and impose digital taxes on large companies.
How does the EU ensure digital taxes are fair?
The EU states that its digital taxes are non-discriminatory and apply to all large companies, regardless of their origin.
How will the EU respond to US measures on digital tax?
The EU will respond swiftly to any unjustified unilateral measures from the US regarding digital taxes.
Is the EU open to a global solution for digital taxation?
Yes, the EU remains open to reaching a global solution in line with G7 agreements.

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