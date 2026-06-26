EU Defends Digital Tax Policy and Vows Swift Response to US Actions
EU's Position on Digital Taxation and Response to US Threats
EU Asserts Sovereignty Over Economic Regulation
BRUSSELS, June 26 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Friday the EU and its member states have the sovereign right to regulate economic activity, responding to U.S. President Donald Trump's threats over digital taxes.
Non-Discriminatory Tax Policy
"Any taxes are non-discriminatory by design and apply equally to all large companies, regardless of their origin", a spokesperson said, adding that the bloc would respond swiftly to unjustified unilateral measures, but remained open to a global solution in line with G7 agreements.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Andrew Gray, Writing by Charlotte Van Campenhout, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)