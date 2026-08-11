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Finance

Armani stake sale could be delayed beyond March 2027 deadline, report says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 11, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 11, 2026

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Armani Stake Sale Faces Delay Beyond March 2027 Due to Market Conditions

Delays and Developments in the Giorgio Armani Stake Sale

ROME, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The planned sale of a 15% stake in Italian fashion group Giorgio Armani may not be completed until after a March 2027 deadline set by the late designer's will, an Italian newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Citing company sources, the Corriere della Sera said market conditions for the luxury industry were still challenging and negotiating a deal could require time.

Will Provisions and Sale Priorities

The indications on timing in the will are not binding, the sources said, adding the need to reach the best possible terms for a sale took precedence. 

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Stake Sale Instructions and Priority Buyers

Giorgio Armani, who died on September 4, 2025, instructed the eponymous foundation that controls the fashion house to sell an initial 15% stake within 18 months, giving priority to French luxury goods group LVMH, beauty giant L'Oreal and Franco-Italian eyewear maker EssilorLuxottica.

Progress and Challenges in the Sale Process

Corriere cited board documents from the Giorgio Armani Foundation as saying the process was still at an early stage and unlikely to be completed before 2027.

Preliminary Evaluations and Market Complexity

Evaluations over the stake sale are under way but remain preliminary because the transaction is complex, Rothschild & Co banker and foundation director Irving Bellotti told an April board meeting, Corriere reported.

Bellotti said that work on the deal would begin this year but was expected to be completed during 2027.

Alternative Strategies and Financial Performance

Potential Stock Market Listing

The group has also not ruled out a potential stock market listing, which would leave management in the hands of the family and current executives under the foundation's strategic oversight, Corriere said, citing the sources.

Recent Financial Results and Cost-Cutting Measures

Sales Performance in Early 2026

Corriere also cited Chief Executive Giuseppe Marsocci as telling the foundation's board in April that net group sales in the first two months of 2026 fell 7.5% at current exchange rates and 3.9% at constant exchange rates from a year earlier.

The company adopted measures to cut operating costs by €25 million ($28.84 million), Marsocci added.

Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer Trends

The drop, he explained, was driven by the wholesale channel where sales declined 10.7% year-on-year at constant exchange rates, while direct-to-consumer sales rose 3.5% net of currency effects, Corriere reported.

Giorgio Armani will approve first-half results on September 8, Corriere said, adding they should broadly confirm January-February trends.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8666 euros)

($1 = 0.8668 euros)

(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni; Editing by Valentina Za and Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • The sale is likely to slip past the March 2027 deadline outlined in Giorgio Armani’s will due to slow market chatter and deal complexity.
  • Priority buyers named—LVMH, L’Oréal, and EssilorLuxottica—remain engaged, but evaluations are preliminary and timing remains uncertain.
  • A potential IPO remains on the table as an alternative, while cost-cutting measures are underway amid faint early‑2026 sales performance.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why might the Armani stake sale be delayed beyond March 2027?
Challenging market conditions and the complexity of the transaction may require negotiations to extend beyond the original deadline set in Giorgio Armani's will.
What percentage of the Armani group stake is planned for sale?
A 15% stake in Giorgio Armani is planned for sale, as instructed by the late designer's will.
Who has priority for the Armani stake purchase?
French luxury group LVMH, beauty giant L'Oreal, and eyewear maker EssilorLuxottica have priority for the initial stake purchase.
Has the Armani group ruled out a stock market listing?
The Armani group has not ruled out a potential stock market listing as an option for the future.
How did Armani's sales perform in early 2026?
Net group sales in the first two months of 2026 fell 7.5% at current exchange rates, mainly due to declines in wholesale channel sales.

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