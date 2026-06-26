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UN agency working to restart Hormuz evacuations after ship attack

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 26, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 26, 2026

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UN Seeks to Resume Hormuz Ship Evacuations After Recent Maritime Attack

UN Efforts to Resume Ship Evacuations in the Strait of Hormuz

By Jonathan Saul

Background on the Evacuation Initiative

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - The United Nations is working with countries to resume the evacuation of hundreds of ships and thousands of stranded seafarers from the Strait of Hormuz after the effort was halted earlier this week, a top U.N. agency official said on Friday. 

The U.N.'s International Maritime Organization said on Thursday it had "temporarily paused" its evacuation initiative after a container ship operated by Taiwan's Evergreen was attacked.

Progress Before the Pause

Some 115 vessels and around 2,500 seafarers were able to sail through the strait before evacuations were paused, IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez told a virtual news conference.

International Collaboration and Security Guarantees

Dominguez said he was working "vigilantly" with several parties and was having conversations with countries — particularly Oman, the United States, and Iran — "in order to find these guarantees that were provided at the beginning, that vessels will not be targeted".

"As soon as I get further confirmations of that, we're ready to re-initiate the process of evacuation," he said, though he added he could not provide a timeframe for a resumption. 

Challenges and Diplomatic Efforts

EVACUATIONS WILL TAKE WEEKS TO COMPLETE, IMO CHIEF SAYS

Tehran on Friday reasserted its right to control shipping in the critical waterway and warned its Gulf neighbours against siding with Washington.

Dominguez said his main point of contact in Iran was with its maritime authority and foreign ministry.   

"I need to actually maintain the positive approach that progress is being made in the whole conflict and at least vessels are also safely sailing through," he said.

Investigation and Safety Concerns

He added that the IMO was investigating "the reasons and motivation" for the ship attack.

Evacuation Plan and Future Steps

The evacuation plan provided two channels for sailing out through the strait, either via Iranian waters in the north or Omani waters in the south.

Traffic Separation Scheme and Current Risks

The so-called Traffic Separation Scheme, ​adopted by the IMO in 1968, established routing lanes through Iranian and Omani waters in the strait. This central section, however, is currently not usable due to the presence of what Dominguez estimated were around 80 explosive mines. 

Timeline for Completion

"It will take a few weeks before we can evacuate the still just over 500 vessels that need to be evacuated," he said. 

"The quicker we can resume operations, of course, the quicker we can start increasing the numbers until we get that evacuation completed."

(Reporting by Jonathan Saul; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • IMO began a large-scale evacuation operation on June 23 to rescue over 11,000 stranded seafarers from hundreds of vessels, in cooperation with Iran, Oman and the U.S. (imo.org).
  • After an attack on a container ship (Ever Lovely) on June 25—not part of the evacuation framework—the IMO paused the operation to reconfirm safety guarantees. (imo.org).
  • Mines remain a major hazard: clearing the Strait of Hormuz of mines could take 40 to 50 days, potentially delaying evacuation efforts by weeks. (internazionale.it).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the UN pause ship evacuations in the Strait of Hormuz?
The UN paused evacuations after a container ship operated by Evergreen was attacked in the region.
How many ships and seafarers have been evacuated so far?
About 115 vessels and 2,500 seafarers were evacuated before the temporary pause.
Which countries is the UN working with to resume evacuations?
The UN is working with Oman, the United States, Iran, and other parties to restart evacuations.
How long will it take to complete the evacuations?
The IMO chief estimates that evacuations of the remaining vessels will take a few weeks once resumed.
What challenges are affecting the shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz?
The central shipping section is blocked due to about 80 explosive mines, and tensions in the region impact security.

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