European Stocks Steady Near Record Highs as Oil Rally Spurs Market Caution

By Tharuniyaa Lakshmi and Ragini Mathur

Market Overview and Sector Performance

Aug 11 (Reuters) - European shares were subdued on Tuesday as oil prices rose after efforts to end the U.S.-Iran war hit an impasse, while investors awaited a slate of economic data later this week for fresh clues on growth and the interest rate outlook

The pan-European STOXX 600 was little changed at 659.84, as of 0844 GMT, fluctuating between modest gains and losses near the record highs reached earlier this month.

Energy Sector and Geopolitical Tensions

Rising energy prices supported oil and gas stocks, but concerns that a prolonged disruption around the Strait of Hormuz could stoke inflation and cloud the outlook for monetary easing kept broader risk appetite in check.

Oil Prices and Market Impact

Energy sector jumped 1.4% as oil prices touched their highest level so far this month. [O/R]

U.S.-Iran Conflict and Oil Shipping Route

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday responded to Iran's conditions for a peace deal with demands of his own, including compensation for people killed in wars, attacks and protests in a rhetorical escalation that could further complicate efforts to reopen the key oil shipping route.

"The pause this week reflects some caution around the Iran conflict and renewed pressure on oil prices. That is the key near-term risk for European markets," said Gordon Kerr, European Macro Strategist, at KBRA.

Sector Movements and Company Highlights

Travel, Leisure, and Energy Costs

Travel and leisure sector fell 0.9%, reflecting worries over elevated fuel costs.

InterContinental Hotels Group edged down 1.8% after the Holiday Inn owner's room revenue growth slowed in the second quarter as a sharp decline in the Middle East offset continued gains in the U.S. and China.

Technology Sector Performance

Technology stocks, meanwhile, rose 0.5%. The sector remains among Europe's top performers this year, up about 24% year to date.

AI and European Technology Growth

"European technology has benefited largely from the global AI story. Demand for chips, data centers and the wider AI build-out has supported the sector," said Kerr.

Economic Data and Notable Movers

Upcoming Economic Indicators

Investors are now awaiting euro zone employment and GDP data, as well as U.S. consumer price figures later this week, for further clues on the path of interest rates.

Company-Specific Developments

Among early movers, Alcon gained 4% after the Swiss-American eye-care company raised its full-year earnings forecast.

Spirax Group slid 10.5% to the bottom of the STOXX 600 after the engineering firm reiterated its full-year forecast for mid-single-digit organic revenue growth and margin expansion.

The insurance sector declined 0.6%, with Legal & General down 3.1% after UBS cut its rating on the stock to "Sell" from "Neutral."

(Reporting by Tharuniyaa Lakshmi and Ragini Mathur in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair and Rashmi Aich)