FTSE 100 Declines Again as Spirax, Insurers Drag Down London Stocks

London Market Recap and Key Movers

(Corrects bullet five to say U.S. inflation is due on Wednesday, not later in the day)

Aug 11 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 fell for a second session on Tuesday, as shares in Spirax tumbled on the valve maker's disappointing outlook, while Legal & General led a selloff in insurers following multiple brokerage downgrades.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.1% to 10,851.58 points by 1016 GMT. The midcap FTSE 250 fell 0.3% to 24,678.20 points.

Major Decliners and Sector Performance

Spirax Shares Lead Losses

• Spirax shares fell 6%, becoming the biggest decliner in the FTSE 100, after the company maintained its annual forecast despite a rise in first-half results.

Insurers Under Pressure

Legal & General Downgrades

• Shares of Legal & General dropped 4.4% after UBS and Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to "sell" from "neutral." UBS pointed to peak valuations, lower margins from its pension risk transfer business and a falling solvency ratio among the reasons for the downgrade. Goldman warned the company's new gilt-heavy business strategy offered optionality at the expense of margins and earnings visibility.

FTSE 350 Insurers Index

• An index of FTSE 350 insurers dropped 2.6%, with shares of Standard Life and Prudential also coming under pressure.

Global and Macro Factors

Impact of Oil Prices and Geopolitics

• Global stocks too fell as oil prices rose after negotiations between the United States and Iran over a peace deal and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz hit an impasse.

Upcoming Economic Data

• Investors are awaiting U.S. inflation data on Wednesday as well as second-quarter UK GDP data on Thursday to gauge the monetary policy outlook on both sides of the Atlantic.

Consumer Spending and Retail Trends

British Consumer Behavior

• British consumers spent more on food and in pubs last month on the back of England's run to the World Cup semi-finals and hot weather boosted clothing sales, but they remained wary of big outlays, according to surveys published on Tuesday.

Retail Sales Data

• The British Retail Consortium's total retail sales measure rose by a below-average 1.3% from July 2025, slowing from 1.9% in June.

Other Notable Movers

IWG and InterContinental Hotels Group

• Among other movers, IWG dropped 1.9% after Jefferies warned of cash flow headwinds even as the office space provider maintained its annual and medium-term targets.

• InterContinental Hotels Group slipped 1.3% as room revenue growth slowed in the second quarter as a sharp decline in the Middle East offset continued gains in the United States and China.

(Reporting by Anand Gopal and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Leroy Leo)