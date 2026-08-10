Russian Forces Launch Missile Attack on Kyiv, Causing Fires and Explosions
Overview of the Missile Attack on Kyiv
Details of the Attack
Aug 11 (Reuters) - Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv with missiles early on Tuesday, triggering fires in the city centre, officials said.
Impact on City Infrastructure
The city's military administration said warehouses in a central district were ablaze.
Emergency Response
Mayor Vitali Klitschko said medical personnel had been dispatched to a central district.
Eyewitness Accounts
Reuters witnesses reported explosions in the city.
(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Chris Reese)