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Norway wealth fund CEO says fund's entire value could be lost if market collapses - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Norway wealth fund CEO says fund's entire value could be lost if market collapses

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 11, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 11, 2026

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Norway Wealth Fund CEO: $2 Trillion Fund at Risk if Global Market Collapses

Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund Faces Unprecedented Risks

By Gwladys Fouche

CEO's Warning on Potential Losses

ARENDAL, Norway, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The CEO of Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, reiterated on Tuesday that its $2 trillion in value could sustain an unexpected heavy loss and even disappear altogether in the case of a market collapse.

Fund Overview and Growth

Norway's wealth fund invests the proceeds of the Nordic country's oil and gas production in stocks, bonds, property and renewable projects abroad.

It has doubled in value in less than a decade — reaching $1 trillion in 2017 — and accounts for about a quarter of Norway's public spending, up from 10% roughly a decade ago.

CEO's Perspective on Preparedness

"I want to contribute to our mental emergency preparedness by asking the question: 'can the oil fund disappear?'," Nicolai Tangen said in a speech during a political conference in Arendal, southern Norway.

"The answer to that question is 'yes' and the worst is that in the world we live in now, it is not completely improbable."

He said the last three decades were marked by an "abnormal" situation with low taxes, inflation and interest rates.

"Let me stop here with the word 'abnormal' because it is in the period we are in now that the oil fund has grown," he said.

Historical Parallels and Market Resilience

Comparisons to the 1920s

TODAY AKIN TO 1920S

Later, in an interview with Reuters, Tangen did not mention any recent market development that would cause him specific worry, but pointed to some elements similar to the period before the 1929 Great Depression, such as tariffs.

Current Economic Strength

At the same time, Tangen said the market was continuing to rally despite a lot of bad news.

"It is interesting how the economy is more resilient than what was the case in the old days. And so clearly companies have worked on supply chains, they worked on different backup systems, they seem to have a more flexible supply situation generally," he said.

"If you were going back two years, if you had predicted tariffs, trade barriers, you would not have expected the market and the economy to be as strong as it is. So it is a resilient economy."

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche in Arendal, writing by Louise Rasmussen and Gwladys Fouche, editing by Andrew Heavens, Aidan Lewis, Rod Nickel)

Key Takeaways

  • The fund, now worth over $2 trillion, is vulnerable to systemic shocks, including fragmentation, geopolitical risks, and an AI bubble, that could wipe out up to ~35–37 % or even more in worst‑case scenarios.
  • Tangen underscores that the current prolonged period of low inflation, low rates, and strong markets is “abnormal” compared to historical norms, reducing mental preparedness for crisis.
  • Stress tests anticipate significant drawdowns: a fragmented world economy could erase about a third of the fund’s value; AI and geopolitical shocks could cost over a third according to Bloomberg analysis.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the CEO of Norway's sovereign wealth fund warn about?
The CEO warned that the fund's entire $2 trillion value could potentially disappear in the event of a global market collapse.
How significant is Norway's wealth fund to the country's public spending?
Norway's wealth fund accounts for about a quarter of the country's public spending, up from 10% a decade ago.
Why does the CEO believe the fund could be at risk?
He stated that abnormal economic conditions have contributed to the fund's growth and, under severe market stress, the fund could experience heavy losses or even be wiped out.
What economic factors did the CEO compare to the 1920s?
The CEO noted similarities such as tariffs and trade barriers to those before the 1929 Great Depression.
How has the global economy shown resilience according to the CEO?
He highlighted that companies have improved flexibility and supply chains, helping the economy withstand shocks better than in the past.

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