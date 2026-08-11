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Four crew killed in Red Sea attack while missile strike reported in Gulf - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Four crew killed in Red Sea attack while missile strike reported in Gulf

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 11, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: August 11, 2026

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Four Killed in Red Sea Shipping Attack Amid Gulf Missile Strike Escalation

Escalating Maritime Attacks in the Red Sea and Gulf of Oman

By Mohammed Ghobari, Jonathan Saul and Nayera Abdallah

Fatal Attack on Egyptian-Owned Cargo Ship

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Four crew members were killed in an attack by Iran-backed Houthis on a small cargo ship in the Bab el-Mandeb strait on Tuesday, Yemen's transport ministry said, while sources reported a missile attack on a container ship off Pakistan in a suspected U.S. strike.

The fatalities aboard the Egyptian-owned Tihamah, if confirmed, would mark the first deaths in a Houthi strike on shipping since the Iran war began on February 28. The Houthis have not claimed the attack.

Three Pakistanis and one Indonesian were killed, the Yemeni ministry said, adding the crew lost control of the vessel after being attacked.

Rescue Efforts and Further Casualties

Three coastguard personnel were injured after being targeted by a drone while trying to rescue the crew, Yemeni military sources said. The Houthis declared a maritime embargo against Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea on July 20 in response to what they described as a Saudi siege. Riyadh denies that Yemen is under siege.

The ship was hit by an unknown projectile, according to a report received by the British navy-affiliated agency UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

The incident occurred while the ship was at anchor northeast of Perim Island, Yemen, British maritime security group Ambrey said.

Attack Off Pakistan

Separately, the Panama-flagged container ship Vela Nova was struck by a missile in an attack off Pakistan while sailing into the Gulf of Oman, maritime security sources told Reuters.

Details of the Missile Strike

The Wall Street Journal reported the vessel was attacked by a U.S. helicopter which fired a Hellfire missile at the ship's rudder after it tried to evade a U.S. blockade of Iran-linked shipping in the region.

There was no immediate comment from U.S. Central Command.

Context and Implications

If confirmed, it would be the 12th vessel attacked by U.S. forces since its blockade was announced in April and the third since the blockade was reimposed on July 14. The ship recently made port calls in Mumbai and Port Klang, Malaysia, where Iran-linked ships have also been spotted, said Charlie Brown, senior advisor at U.S. advocacy group United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI), which monitors Iran-related tanker traffic using ship and satellite tracking.

"The reported U.S. disabling and stopping of the Panama-flagged Vela Nova near the blockade line in the Gulf of Oman, after its recent Mumbai port call alongside these vessels, underscores the heightened scrutiny now being applied to Iran-related shipping," he said.

The ship was believed to have been hit some 71 nautical miles off Pakistan's coast, UK maritime risk management group Vanguard said.

Impact on Shipping Traffic

Shipping through the Bab el-Mandeb strait and Red Sea has fallen by more than 50% since an earlier wave of Houthi attacks on shipping in 2023-25.

They have fallen further since the Houthis announced their blockade last month, with an average of 32 ships per day passing through the strait last week, according to Kpler data, down from an average of 50 before the blockade.

Ambrey noted that the cargo ship, which sources said was the Tihamah, was not Saudi-owned or operated and that it had departed the Yemeni government-held port of al-Mokha on Saturday.

LSEG data lists Egyptian companies as owners and managers of the ship. Neither responded to Reuters emails and phone calls seeking immediate comment.

Traffic is even more disrupted in the Strait of Hormuz with just six passing through on Monday, down from a 10-day average of about 11 and prewar levels of some 130 to 140.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari in Aden, Jonathan Saul in London, Nerijus Adomaitis in Oslo, Maha El Dahan and Tala Ramadan in Dubai; writing by Nayera Abdallah and Nafisa Eltahir; editing by Michael Georgy, David Goodman and Jason Neely)

Key Takeaways

  • Fatalities mark the first confirmed deaths of seafarers in a Houthi strike on shipping since the Iran war began on February 28, underscoring a dangerous drift toward deadly escalation in the Red Sea.
  • Shipping through Bab el‑Mandeb has plummeted since the Houthi-imposed maritime embargo on Saudi-linked vessels, with traffic falling from an average of around 44 vessels per day to as low as 15, severely disrupting trade flow.
  • The suspected U.S. attack on the Vela Nova highlights growing military intervention in regional shipping, raising the count to potentially 12 vessels targeted since April and reflecting heightened scrutiny of Iran-linked maritime activity.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in the Red Sea shipping attack?
Four crew members were killed when Iran-backed Houthis attacked an Egyptian-owned cargo ship in the Bab el-Mandeb strait.
Who were the victims in the Bab el-Mandeb ship attack?
Three Pakistanis and one Indonesian crew member were killed in the attack, according to Yemen's transport ministry.
Was the Red Sea cargo ship attack officially claimed?
The Houthis have not claimed responsibility for the attack on the Egyptian-owned ship, Tihamah.
What other shipping incident was reported in the region?
A missile strike was reported on the Panama-flagged container ship Vela Nova off Pakistan, with suspicion of a U.S. strike.
How have shipping routes been impacted by recent attacks?
Shipping traffic through the Bab el-Mandeb and the Strait of Hormuz has dropped sharply since the attacks and blockades began.

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