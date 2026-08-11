Malta Flights Disrupted by Mount Etna Ash Cloud Amid Peak Tourism Season

Impact of Mount Etna Eruption on Malta and Regional Air Travel

Flight Disruptions and Cancellations

VALLETTA, Aug 11 (Reuters) - An ash cloud from Sicily's Mount Etna volcano drifted over Malta on Tuesday, forcing airlines to cancel some flights to the Mediterranean island at the height of the tourism season.

"We're currently experiencing flight disruptions due to volcanic ash clouds over the Maltese Islands following recent activity at Mount Etna,” Malta International Airport said in a Facebook message.

Extent of Flight Cancellations

A spokesperson said 19 flights had been cancelled by mid-afternoon on Tuesday and several other flights had been significantly delayed.

Mount Etna Eruption and Its Broader Effects

Proximity and Activity of Mount Etna

Malta airport is some 220 km (140 miles) south of Mount Etna, the most active volcano in Europe, which started erupting again last week, forcing the closure of Sicily's main airport in the city of Catania for several days.

Catania Airport Operations

Catania airport, Italy's fifth busiest by passenger traffic, said on Tuesday it had extended the halt to all arrivals and departures until 11:00 a.m. (0900 GMT) on Wednesday.

Advice for Passengers

Passengers with flights scheduled both out of Catania and Malta were advised to check the status of their journey before travelling to either airport.

(Reporting by Chris Scicluna and Crispian Balmer; Editing by Jan Harvey)