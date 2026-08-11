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Ash cloud from Sicily’s Mount Etna volcano disrupts Malta flights - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ash cloud from Sicily’s Mount Etna volcano disrupts Malta flights

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 11, 2026

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Malta Flights Disrupted by Mount Etna Ash Cloud Amid Peak Tourism Season

Impact of Mount Etna Eruption on Malta and Regional Air Travel

Flight Disruptions and Cancellations

VALLETTA, Aug 11 (Reuters) - An ash cloud from Sicily's Mount Etna volcano drifted over Malta on Tuesday, forcing airlines to cancel some flights to the Mediterranean island at the height of the tourism season.

"We're currently experiencing flight disruptions due to volcanic ash clouds over the Maltese Islands following recent activity at Mount Etna,” Malta International Airport said in a Facebook message.

Extent of Flight Cancellations

A spokesperson said 19 flights had been cancelled by mid-afternoon on Tuesday and several other flights had been significantly delayed.

Mount Etna Eruption and Its Broader Effects

Proximity and Activity of Mount Etna

Malta airport is some 220 km (140 miles) south of Mount Etna, the most active volcano in Europe, which started erupting again last week, forcing the closure of Sicily's main airport in the city of Catania for several days. 

Catania Airport Operations

Catania airport, Italy's fifth busiest by passenger traffic, said on Tuesday it had extended the halt to all arrivals and departures until 11:00 a.m. (0900 GMT) on Wednesday.

Advice for Passengers

Passengers with flights scheduled both out of Catania and Malta were advised to check the status of their journey before travelling to either airport.

(Reporting by Chris Scicluna and Crispian Balmer; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • Mount Etna’s renewed eruption disrupted flights at both Malta and Catania airports, highlighting the volcano’s wide-reaching ash impact (ansa.it)
  • Malta International Airport reported 19 flight cancellations and numerous delays as ash traveled roughly 220 km south over the island (guidememalta.com)
  • Authorities extended Catania Airport’s shutdown, advising passengers with flights in Malta or Sicily to verify their status due to continued volcanic-ash risks (ansa.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were flights to Malta disrupted?
Flights were disrupted due to an ash cloud from Sicily's Mount Etna volcano drifting over Malta, causing safety concerns.
How many flights were cancelled at Malta International Airport?
By mid-afternoon on Tuesday, 19 flights had been cancelled at Malta International Airport.
Which other major airport was affected by Mount Etna's eruption?
Catania airport in Sicily, Italy's fifth busiest, was also closed due to the eruption.
What should passengers traveling through Malta or Catania do?
Passengers are advised to check the status of their flights before traveling to the airports.
How far is Malta from Mount Etna?
Malta is about 220 km (140 miles) south of Mount Etna.

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