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Low Rhine levels begin to disrupt German industry - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Low Rhine levels begin to disrupt German industry

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 11, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 11, 2026

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Record-Low Rhine Water Levels Disrupt German Industry and Supply Chains

Impact of Rhine Water Levels on German Industry

By Patricia Weiss and Christoph Steitz

FRANKFURT, Aug 11 (Reuters) - German companies are reporting growing disruption from Rhine water levels that have hit record lows, with chemical producers, utilities, steelmakers and agricultural traders warning of higher costs, transport bottlenecks and curbed production.

While Germany has not yet suffered the widespread production outages experienced during previous Rhine crises, traders said on Tuesday that it was no longer possible to book some cargo shipments after weeks of drought and companies are increasingly reporting operational issues.

Chemical Industry Challenges

Chemicals company Covestro said the lack of transport capacity could not be offset fully despite shifting volumes to trucks and trains wherever possible and it has declared force majeure for products including polyether polyols used in mattresses and refrigerator insulation.

Freight Costs and Logistics

COMPANIES FACE HIGHER FREIGHT COSTS

The Rhine is one of Europe's main arteries for transporting grains, fuels, minerals and manufactured goods, but its shallow waters are increasingly leaving companies facing higher freight costs and a lack of suitable alternatives.

"Alarm bells are ringing loudly: the extremely low water levels are increasingly pushing logistics and supply chains to their limits," Wolfgang Grosse Entrup, CEO of German chemical industry association VCI, told Reuters.

Production and Output Reductions

Production at rival Evonik's Marl chemical park has been hampered by reduced cargoes, it said without disclosing further details.

State-owned utility Uniper, meanwhile, pointed to lower output at its German hydroelectric plants, chiming with similar comments from local rival EnBW last week.

Steel and Construction Industries

Salzgitter, Germany's second-largest steelmaker, said that the low Rhine levels had forced it to transport coal via train from Rotterdam to its HKM division.

"The current situation shows that we need to pay greater attention to waterways as part of our critical transport infrastructure," Tim-Oliver Mueller, head of the German Construction Industry Federation, told Reuters.

"Low water levels cannot be prevented."

He said certain construction materials could not easily be transported by road or rail because of capacity shortages and high volumes, with up to 150 trucks needed to replace a single barge.

Agricultural Sector Concerns

At German agricultural trader RWZ, company executive Katharina Stelzer described the prospect of Rhine levels falling further as "catastrophic".

Stelzer said that in normal years, the company usually shipped 50,000 metric tons or more from its water terminals in the German cities of Worms and Andernach in the months of July and August.

She said that RWZ has not even shipped 10% of that volume in the comparable period this year and was switching to more expensive truck transport.

"If Rhine levels do not recover in October, things will get really challenging for us," she said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Patricia Weiss and Christoph SteitzAdditional reporting by Petra Wischgoll, Petra Haverkamp, Emanuele Berro and Anastasiia KozlovaEditing by Matt Scuffham and David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • Low Rhine water levels in mid‑2026—Kaub around 40 cm—are at emergency thresholds, forcing markedly reduced barge loads or suspensions, and triggering steep low‑water surcharges.
  • Logistics challenges are widespread: businesses increasingly shift to truck and rail, driving costs sharply higher, while some chemical firms, utilities and steelmakers have declared force majeure or curtailed production.
  • Economic impact may be significant: estimates suggest up to 0.2 % GDP drag in Q3 from transport disruptions, while prolonged low‑water months historically reduce German industrial output by ~1 %.

Frequently Asked Questions

How are low Rhine water levels impacting German industry?
Low Rhine levels are causing transport bottlenecks, higher freight costs, and reduced production for German chemical producers, utilities, steelmakers, and agricultural traders.
Which German companies are affected by the Rhine water crisis?
Affected companies include Covestro, Evonik, Uniper, EnBW, Salzgitter, and agricultural trader RWZ, among others.
What measures are companies taking to cope with low water levels on the Rhine?
Companies are shifting cargo to trucks and trains, though not all volumes can be moved this way, resulting in higher costs and logistical limits.
Why are transport alternatives to river shipping limited in Germany?
There are capacity shortages on road and rail, and it can take up to 150 trucks to replace a single barge, making alternatives logistically difficult.
What are the long-term concerns if Rhine water levels do not recover?
Companies warn of even more severe supply chain disruptions, higher operational costs, and major production challenges if water levels do not recover soon.

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