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Federer-backed On's shares plunge as Americas sportswear growth slows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Federer-backed On's shares plunge as Americas sportswear growth slows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 11, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 11, 2026

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On Holding Shares Tumble 22% as Americas Growth Slows Amid Market Challenges

On Holding Faces Setbacks in Key Markets and Financial Performance

By Angela Christy M

Second-Quarter Results and Market Reaction

Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. shares of On Holding plunged as much as 22% and were on track for their worst day on record after the sportswear brand missed estimates for second-quarter net sales on Tuesday, hurt by slowing growth in its all-important Americas market.

Impact of Macroeconomic Environment

The Roger Federer-backed company is feeling the strain of a tougher macroeconomic environment even as it takes market share from Nike and Adidas, with slower U.S. growth testing its ability to expand rapidly without resorting to the steep discounts that have hurt many rivals.

Regional Sales Performance

Zurich-based On's sales growth in the Americas, which accounts for more than half of On's revenue, slowed to 13% on a constant-currency basis from 17% in the first quarter. By contrast, Asia-Pacific sales jumped 54.7%.

Company Strategy and Executive Commentary

Executives said the company would not "compromise" its full-price selling strategy for higher volumes even as bigger rivals turn to discounting to lure cash-strapped consumers.

"We are not sprinting for short-term volume. We are deliberately engineering for the multi-decade value of a premium brand," co-CEO David Allemann said on a post-earnings call.

Sales Channels and Revenue Breakdown

The strategy helped direct-to-consumer sales — or sales made through its stores and website — grow about 34% in the quarter. Wholesale revenue growth, or sales made via other retailers, however, slowed sharply, rising 12.7% in the second quarter compared with 25.1% in the preceding quarter.

Financial Outlook and Analyst Perspectives

Still, On forecast full-year gross profit margin of at least 65%, up from its previous expectation of 64.5%, and widened its annual net sales forecast range to between 3.47 billion Swiss francs and 3.56 billion francs on a constant-currency basis, compared with its prior target of about 3.51 billion francs.

However, Jefferies analyst Randal Konik warned that margin gains may not be sustainable as growth moderates and inventory levels remain high, adding that those trends could result in downward estimate revisions.

Quarterly Financial Highlights

Overall, the company, founded in 2010 and known for its sneakers' distinctive hollow soles, posted net sales of 850.3 million Swiss francs ($1.05 billion) for the quarter ended June 30, missing analysts' estimate of 878.16 million francs.

For the three months ended June 30, the company reported an adjusted profit per share of 0.35 francs, edging past analyst estimates of 0.34 francs per share.

The company's shares, which have fallen about 17% this year, were trading at $30.30 at a roughly two-year low.

Exchange Rate and Reporting Notes

($1 = 0.8101 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Angela Christy in Bengaluru and Helen Reid in London; Editing by Janane Venkatraman, Tasim Zahid and Maju Samuel)

Key Takeaways

  • Q2 net sales missed expectations—850.3 M CHF vs ~878 M estimate—driving ~22% share drop.
  • Americas growth slowed to ~13% cc vs 17% in Q1, while Asia‑Pacific surged ~55%.
  • Company raised full‑year gross margin guidance to ≥65% and widened net sales forecast, sticking to full‑price strategy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did On Holding shares plunge?
Shares fell up to 22% due to missed second-quarter net sales estimates and slowing growth in the Americas market.
How did On Holding perform in the Americas compared to other regions?
Americas sales growth slowed to 13%, while Asia-Pacific region sales jumped 54.7% in the same period.
What is On Holding's strategy amidst market slowdown?
On Holding is focused on maintaining its premium brand by avoiding heavy discounts, even as competitors use discounting.
What were On Holding's reported Q2 net sales?
Net sales for the quarter ended June 30 were 850.3 million Swiss francs, missing analyst estimates.
What is the outlook for On Holding's profit margin?
The company raised its full-year gross profit margin forecast to at least 65%, up from a previous 64.5%.

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