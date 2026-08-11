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Romania destroys drones drifting near major offshore gas project in the Black Sea - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Romania destroys drones drifting near major offshore gas project in the Black Sea

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 11, 2026

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Romania Destroys Drones Near Neptun Deep Offshore Gas Project in Black Sea

Incident Overview and Regional Security Context

BUCHAREST, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Romanian army divers destroyed two Gerbera-type drones drifting in the country's Black Sea exclusive economic zone near the offshore gas project Neptun Deep, Defence Minister Radu Miruta said on Tuesday.

Background: Drone and Mine Threats in the Black Sea

The NATO state shares a 614-km (382-mile) land border with Ukraine and has seen Russian drones repeatedly breach its airspace over the last four years, as well as mines floating in the Black Sea across key trade and energy routes.

Recent Drone Incursions

In July, Romanian F-16 fighter jet pilots shot down three Russian drones breaching national airspace over three consecutive days after dozens of such incursions in the more than four years of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Details of the Neptun Deep Drone Incident

On Tuesday, a civilian vessel working near the Neptun Deep offshore gas project spotted the drones, Miruta said. The minister did not specify the origin of the drones, but said Ukraine had confirmed they did not belong to its forces.

Controlled Destruction and Safety Measures

"For the safety of the shipping lane and the works being carried out around the platform, the decision was made to carry out a controlled destruction by detonation," Miruta said.

"The defence ministry contacted Ukrainian partners, who confirmed that the systems do not belong to them."

Regional Cooperation and Black Sea Security

NATO states Romania, Bulgaria and Turkey, which share the Black Sea with Georgia, Russia and Ukraine, have neutralised more than 150 mines drifting across crucial trade lanes.

Joint Task Force and Infrastructure Protection

In July, the three states agreed to expand a joint task force that clears mines floating in the Black Sea to include missions to protect critical infrastructure.

Energy Projects and Economic Impact

All three countries have gas exploration or production projects in the Black Sea. Romania's Neptun Deep, jointly owned by OMV Petrom and state gas producer Romgaz, is due to come onstream in 2027 and make Romania the European Union's largest gas producer.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Romanian defenders neutralized two unattended Gerbera‑type drones in their EEZ near the Neptun Deep project after a civilian vessel alert, with confirmation from Ukraine they weren’t Ukrainian systems.
  • This incident adds to repeated breaches of Romanian airspace and sea zones by Russian drones and drifting mines, prompting expansion of NATO co‑operation with Bulgaria and Turkey to clear mines and protect critical Black Sea infrastructure.
  • Neptun Deep, Romania’s flagship deep‑water gas development (involving OMV Petrom and Romgaz), recently saw the installation of its offshore Neptun Alpha platform and pipeline progress toward its planned 2027 production start, underpinning Romania’s upcoming role as the EU’s largest gas producer.

Frequently Asked Questions

What drones were destroyed near Romania's Neptun Deep project?
Romanian army divers destroyed two Gerbera-type drones drifting near the Neptun Deep offshore gas project in the Black Sea.
Why did Romania destroy the drones near the offshore gas platform?
The drones were destroyed to ensure the safety of the shipping lane and ongoing works around the Neptun Deep platform.
Did the drones belong to Ukraine?
Ukrainian authorities confirmed that the drones did not belong to Ukrainian forces.
What is the significance of the Neptun Deep gas project?
Neptun Deep is Romania's major offshore gas project, expected to make the country the EU's largest gas producer by 2027.
How have NATO states responded to threats in the Black Sea?
Romania, Bulgaria, and Turkey have neutralized over 150 mines and expanded joint efforts to protect Black Sea critical infrastructure.

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