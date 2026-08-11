Norway Wealth Fund Reveals $1.2 Billion Investment Stake in SpaceX

Norway’s Sovereign Wealth Fund Discloses SpaceX Investment Details

By Gwladys Fouche

Fund’s SpaceX Stake and Comparison with Other Tech Holdings

ARENDAL, Norway, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Norway's $2.3 trillion wealth fund, the world's largest, held a 0.05% stake in SpaceX worth $1.22 billion as of June 30, it said for the first time on Tuesday, in an updated list of holdings.

The fund's stake in SpaceX is modest when compared against other tech stocks the fund holds.

Major Technology Investments

It held a 1.28% stake worth $62 billion in Nvidia, a 1.24% stake worth $52 billion in Apple, a 1.17% stake worth $50 billion in Alphabet, a 1.27% stake worth $35 billion in Microsoft and a 1.7% stake worth $34 billion in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, fund data showed.

Fund’s Investment Strategy and Global Reach

Investment Approach

Investing the Norwegian state's revenues from oil and gas production, the fund owns on average 1.5% of all listed companies globally, making it the world's largest single investor.

Diversification and Asset Classes

Overall the fund is invested in some 7,100 companies globally. It also invests in stocks, property and renewable projects.

SpaceX Market Performance and Governance Concerns

Share Performance After IPO

SpaceX shares rallied sharply in the wake of its record-breaking IPO in late June, followed by a sharp pullback as investors questioned whether a lofty valuation of 77 times expected revenue could be justified.

Governance Structure and Shareholder Rights

Founder Elon Musk holds over 80% of voting rights and combines the roles of chair, chief executive officer and chief technology officer, raising questions about the company's governance and the rights of independent shareholders such as the fund.

Upcoming Press Conference

The Norwegian sovereign wealth fund will hold a press conference on Wednesday at 0800 GMT to present its half-year results.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche in Arendal, editing by Terje Solsvik)