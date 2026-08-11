GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Oil rises 2% to more than one-week high as U.S.-Iran peace hopes dim - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Oil rises 2% to more than one-week high as U.S.-Iran peace hopes dim

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 11, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 11, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Oil Commodities

Oil Jumps Over 2% to One-Week High as US-Iran Peace Prospects Fade, Supply Risks Grow

Oil Prices Surge Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Supply Concerns

By Anushree Mukherjee

Market Reaction to US-Iran Developments

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose more than 2% on Tuesday to over one-week highs as hopes for a U.S.-Iran deal to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz faded after President Donald Trump demanded compensation from Tehran.

Brent crude futures rose $1.92, or 2.19%, to $89.64 a barrel by 0805 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up $1.91, or 2.33%, to $84.04 a barrel, with both benchmarks trading at their highest levels since July 31.

Impact of US Demands on Peace Prospects

Prices extended gains after both contracts jumped more than 5% on Monday after Trump responded to Iran's conditions for a peace deal with his own demands that Iran pay compensation for people killed in wars, attacks and protests, which is likely to complicate efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Later in the day he added that the U.S. had control of the strait and had swept the strategic oil waterway for Iranian mines.

Expert Commentary on Supply Disruptions

"There's no clear path to a solution and to a full reopening of the strait at this point in time and that's adding renewed upside pressure on prices," said Saxo Bank head of commodity strategy Ole Hansen, adding that there is a meaningful level of supply disruption ongoing.

Shipping and Export Data Highlight Ongoing Risks

Strait of Hormuz Traffic and Export Volumes

Shipping data showed that traffic through the Strait of Hormuz fell to six vessels on Monday, compared with a 10-day average of about 11 vessels.

In a note on Monday, analysts at Barclays said that in the week ending August 7, crude oil and refined product net exports through the Strait of Hormuz averaged 3 million barrels per day (bpd), down from 4.4 million bpd the previous week.

Before the Iran conflict began in late February, about one-fifth of global daily oil and liquefied natural gas supplies flowed through the Strait of Hormuz.

Regional Refinery and Shipping Updates

Saudi Aramco and UAE Oil Movements

Saudi Aramco has postponed the restart of its 400,000-barrel-per-day Jazan refinery to August 30 after the Houthis claimed two attacks on the plant on Sunday.

Chokehold Risks and Insurance Costs

"The chokehold risk around both the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb remains highly significant. Even intermittent restrictions or the threat of further incidents keep insurance costs elevated and force longer shipping routes ... hence energy flows look likely to stay constrained near term," said Tim Waterer, chief market ‌analyst at ⁠KCM Trade.

Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) is offering spot crude in a tender, its eighth issued since the start of June as the UAE state oil company works to move oil from inside the Strait of Hormuz.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anushree Mukherjee and Ishaan Arora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonali Paul, Sharon Singleton and Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent crude rose 2.19% to $89.64 and U.S. WTI gained 2.33% to $84.04 by 0805 GMT, marking their highest levels since July 31, driven by fading hopes of a U.S.–Iran peace deal. (apnews.com)
  • President Trump’s new demand that Iran compensate the U.S. for war-related casualties complicated negotiations and further dampened expectations of reopening the Strait of Hormuz. (apnews.com)
  • Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remained minimal—just six vessels on Monday versus a 10‑day average of about 11—while Barclays noted net exports dropped from 4.4 million to 3 million barrels per day in the week ending August 7. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices rise by more than 2% on Tuesday?
Oil prices rose due to fading hopes of a US-Iran peace deal, which increased concerns about supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz.
What impact has the Strait of Hormuz disruption had on oil shipments?
Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz reduced from an average of 11 vessels to 6 vessels, impacting global energy flows.
How did President Trump's demands affect oil market sentiment?
President Trump's compensation demands complicated peace efforts, raising fears of extended supply restrictions and boosting oil prices.
Which factors are contributing to supply disruption in the oil market?
Supply disruption is mainly due to ongoing US-Iran tensions, attacks on refineries, and restricted shipping routes in critical oil corridors.
What other regions are affected by the increased risks in the Strait of Hormuz?
The Bab el-Mandeb strait is also experiencing risk, causing higher insurance costs and forcing longer shipping routes for oil transport.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK stats office sees November 2027 switch to improved jobs market survey

UK stats office sees November 2027 switch to improved jobs market survey

Image for Romania could shut down nuclear reactor on Thursday as Danube levels fall

Romania could shut down nuclear reactor on Thursday as Danube levels fall

Image for CEZ raises its outlook again due to rising energy prices

CEZ raises its outlook again due to rising energy prices

Image for Broadcaster RTL Group raises 2026 revenue guidance

Broadcaster RTL Group raises 2026 revenue guidance

Image for French power prices jump as fifth heatwave cuts nuclear supply

French power prices jump as fifth heatwave cuts nuclear supply

Image for UK's Bellway cautions on annual profit as demand, costs deepen housing slump

UK's Bellway cautions on annual profit as demand, costs deepen housing slump

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Russia says it struck military-related warehouses and steel works in overnight Ukraine strikes
Russia says it struck military-related warehouses and steel works in overnight Ukraine strikes
Image for Lufthansa, German pilots' union agree process to resolve labour disputes
Lufthansa, German pilots' union agree process to resolve labour disputes
Image for German far-right influencer applies for US funding for new media network
German far-right influencer applies for US funding for new media network
Image for Eye care company Alcon raises margin outlook, shares jump
Eye care company Alcon raises margin outlook, shares jump
Image for Armani stake sale could be delayed beyond March 2027 deadline, report says
Armani stake sale could be delayed beyond March 2027 deadline, report says
Image for Shein plans to launch Hong Kong IPO as soon as August 19, sources say
Shein plans to launch Hong Kong IPO as soon as August 19, sources say
Image for BRICS nations discuss linking payment systems and CBDCs, RBI chief says
BRICS nations discuss linking payment systems and CBDCs, RBI chief says
Image for IHG's room revenue growth slows as Iran war offsets US, China growth
IHG's room revenue growth slows as Iran war offsets US, China growth
Image for Analysis-Decades of farm gains, inventories strengthen food system against 'super' El Nino
Analysis-Decades of farm gains, inventories strengthen food system against 'super' El Nino
Image for Intel raises $20 billion from upsized share sale
Intel raises $20 billion from upsized share sale
Image for UK's IWG retains annual, medium-term forecasts on cost-cut boost
UK's IWG retains annual, medium-term forecasts on cost-cut boost
Image for Agnelli family's Exor can raise Philips stake to 22% under updated agreement
Agnelli family's Exor can raise Philips stake to 22% under updated agreement
View All Finance Posts