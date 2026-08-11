Thyssenkrupp Nucera Lowers 2026 Forecast After Ending SOEC Production Plans

Thyssenkrupp Nucera Revises Financial Outlook Following SOEC Strategy Shift

Abandonment of SOEC Mass-Production Plans

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp Nucera said on Tuesday it has abandoned plans to establish its own mass-production capacity for solid oxide electrolysis cell (SOEC) stacks, taking a one-off EBIT hit of roughly €30 million in the fourth quarter.

Financial Impact of SOEC Decision

The charge would primarily result from an impairment of its pilot plant and capitalized development costs, the German electrolysis equipment maker said. SOEC technology is used to produce green hydrogen through high-temperature water electrolysis.

Updated 2026 Forecasts and Segment Outlooks

Revised EBIT and Sales Guidance

Thyssenkrupp Nucera now expects an earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) loss of €105 million to €75 million ($86.52 million) in fiscal 2026, compared with its earlier guidance for an EBIT loss of €80 million to €30 million.

Group sales are now forecast at €450 million to €500 million for the fiscal, compared with €450 million to €550 million previously, while group order intake is expected at €550 million to €670 million.

Green Hydrogen and Chlor-Alkali Segment Performance

The company's green hydrogen segment sales outlook was also lowered to €100 million to €130 million, from €120 million to €170 million previously. Its outlook for the Chlor-Alkali segment, however, remained unchanged.

Cost-Saving Measures and Project Updates

In May, Thyssenkrupp Nucera froze hiring in high-cost countries as part of broader savings measures, after its second-quarter loss widened due to higher costs for hydrogen projects and the termination of a U.S. pilot project.

($1 = 0.8669 euros)

(Reporting by Devika Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Ananda)