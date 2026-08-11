EU Packaging Rules Introduce PFAS Limits and Plastic Waste Reduction Targets

Overview of New EU Packaging Regulations and Their Impact

By Julia Payne

BRUSSELS, Aug 11 (Reuters) - New EU packaging regulations will come into force on Wednesday which set EU-wide limits on PFAS, or "forever chemicals", in food-contact packaging and set targets to cut the bloc's waste, especially of oil-derived plastics.

The law revamps rules dating back to the 1990s to handle the sharp increase in packaging waste – up over 20% in the last decade – driven by online shopping and "grab and go" consumption habits.

Plastic Consumption and Economic Vulnerabilities

Packaging accounts for about 40% of plastic consumption in Europe, an EU official told reporters at a briefing, creating an economic dependence and vulnerability to major oil outages such as from the Iran war.

Europeans generate 180 kg of packaging waste per person per year, the official said. According to Eurostat, 35.3 kg of this waste was fossil-fuel derived plastic and only 42% was recycled in 2023.

PFAS Limits and Traceability Measures

Buildup of Toxins

The first measures apply from Wednesday and set maximum limits on PFAS. In addition, manufacturers must provide information that allows authorities to trace packaging back to its source if concerns arise.

PFAS have been used in a range of food packaging from takeaway containers, bakery paper to pizza boxes, because of their ability to repel water or grease. Yet they are hazardous chemicals that do not degrade naturally and can contaminate water, air, soil and food.

Health Risks Associated with PFAS

Researchers have linked the buildup of these chemicals in humans to various forms of cancer, kidney disease, immune disorders, pregnancy complications and developmental problems in infants.

Waste Reduction Targets and Future Measures

Key Waste Targets in 2030

In 2028, a new EU-wide labelling system will apply for waste-sorting to improve efficiency, but the law's most significant measures will not be applied until 2030.

The EU aims to cut waste by 5% by 2030 and 15% by 2040 compared with 2018 levels. And it is also taking measures to control the export of waste.

Plastic Waste Export Regulations

A new EU law regulating plastic waste exports came into effect in May with the aim to ensure it is handled sustainably. Much of the EU's plastic waste has been exported to third countries for decades – and often dumped.

Additional Measures for Packaging Sustainability

Other key measures include that packaging must be recyclable in an "economically viable way", as well as setting reuse targets, bans on some single-use formats, a threshold on "empty space" in packages, packaging-waste reduction targets, and mandatory deposit-return schemes for cans and plastic bottles.

Enforcement and Compliance

The EU official said non-compliant products should not be immediately removed and member states should issue warnings rather than penalties to give companies time to fix problems.

Upcoming Consumer Initiatives

Later this year, the Commission will launch a consultation on harmonised labels to help consumers sort packaging waste.

(Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by David Holmes)