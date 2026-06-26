Sevastopol Eases Crimea Power Crisis Amid Ongoing Fuel and Energy Shortages

Power and Fuel Shortages Impact Crimea

Emergency Response and Public Guidance

June 26 (Reuters) - The Russia-installed governor of Crimea's largest city said on Friday that emergency crews had worked to ease power cuts, but told residents to use appliances sparingly to avoid overloads as the Black Sea peninsula tackles fuel and power shortages.

Fuel Sales and Public Restrictions

Authorities in Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, have already suspended fuel sales to private motorists. The port city of Sevastopol introduced restrictions on operating hours for public transport, shops, cafes and street lights.

Governor's Statement on Power Use

The city's governor, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said restrictions on power use had been lifted.

"I am asking you to please be careful. Do not turn on all powerful appliances at once," Razvozhayev wrote on Telegram.

Advice for Residents

"You should increase the load on the network gradually so the system can stabilise. Our energy workers were working around the clock and doing everything possible in these tough conditions."

Areas still without power were being switched to reserve power sources temporarily, he said.

Background: Attacks and Political Context

Ukrainian Strikes on Energy Infrastructure

Ukrainian attacks on logistics and energy facilities in Russia have interrupted its fuel supplies, and many such strikes have targeted Crimea, seeking to disrupt Russia's hold on the region.

Russian Government Response

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has said the attacks on civilian infrastructure are meant to sow discord among the Russian population.

Crimea's Status and International Recognition

Crimea was annexed eight years before Moscow launched its 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but most countries do not recognise Moscow's authority over the region, which Kyiv has said it will never cede.

Recent Drone Strikes

Ukraine said its drones had hit the main substation at the Sevastopol power plant.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)