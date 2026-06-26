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Russia-installed governor of Crimea's Sevastopol says power crisis eased - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia-installed governor of Crimea's Sevastopol says power crisis eased

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 26, 2026

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Finance Markets Energy Crisis

Sevastopol Eases Crimea Power Crisis Amid Ongoing Fuel and Energy Shortages

Power and Fuel Shortages Impact Crimea

Emergency Response and Public Guidance

June 26 (Reuters) - The Russia-installed governor of Crimea's largest city said on Friday that emergency crews had worked to ease power cuts, but told residents to use appliances sparingly to avoid overloads as the Black Sea peninsula tackles fuel and power shortages.

Fuel Sales and Public Restrictions

Authorities in Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, have already suspended fuel sales to private motorists. The port city of Sevastopol introduced restrictions on operating hours for public transport, shops, cafes and street lights.

Governor's Statement on Power Use

The city's governor, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said restrictions on power use had been lifted.

"I am asking you to please be careful. Do not turn on all powerful appliances at once," Razvozhayev wrote on Telegram.

Advice for Residents

"You should increase the load on the network gradually so the system can stabilise. Our energy workers were working around the clock and doing everything possible in these tough conditions."

Areas still without power were being switched to reserve power sources temporarily, he said.

Background: Attacks and Political Context

Ukrainian Strikes on Energy Infrastructure

Ukrainian attacks on logistics and energy facilities in Russia have interrupted its fuel supplies, and many such strikes have targeted Crimea, seeking to disrupt Russia's hold on the region.

Russian Government Response

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has said the attacks on civilian infrastructure are meant to sow discord among the Russian population.

Crimea's Status and International Recognition

Crimea was annexed eight years before Moscow launched its 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but most countries do not recognise Moscow's authority over the region, which Kyiv has said it will never cede.

Recent Drone Strikes

Ukraine said its drones had hit the main substation at the Sevastopol power plant.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Key Takeaways

  • Emergency crews have largely restored electricity in Sevastopol, though authorities continue urging residents to avoid using multiple high-power appliances at once to prevent network overloads. (marketscreener.com)
  • A regional state of emergency has been declared in both Crimea and Sevastopol to manage economic and infrastructure issues; the move enables administration of compensation and handling of force majeure situations. (hromadske.ua)
  • Ukraine’s intensified drone and logistics strikes targeting fuel routes and energy facilities have sharply disrupted power and fuel supplies in the peninsula, prompting fuel sales bans to civilians, reductions in public services, and restrictions on business operating hours. (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is there a power crisis in Crimea's Sevastopol?
The power crisis is due to fuel and energy shortages caused by Ukrainian attacks on logistics and energy facilities in the region.
What measures have authorities taken to address the power cuts?
Emergency crews have worked to ease power cuts, and authorities lifted restrictions on power use while urging residents to avoid overloading the network.
Are there still areas without power in Sevastopol?
Yes, some areas remain without power and are being switched to reserve power sources temporarily.
How have fuel shortages affected local services?
Fuel sales to private motorists have been suspended, and operating hours for public transport, shops, and cafes have been restricted.
What is Ukraine's involvement in Crimea's power crisis?
Ukraine initiated drone attacks targeting energy infrastructure in Crimea, including the main substation at Sevastopol, to disrupt Russia's hold on the region.

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