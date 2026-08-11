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Russia's Sibur petrochemical plant in western Siberia shut after drone attack, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia's Sibur petrochemical plant in western Siberia shut after drone attack, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 11, 2026

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Sibur's Zapsibneftekhim Plant in Siberia Shut Indefinitely After Drone Attack

Drone Attack and Operational Impact on Zapsibneftekhim Plant

Incident Overview

MOSCOW, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Russia's Sibur Zapsibneftekhim petrochemical complex in Tobolsk, in the Tyumen region of western Siberia, was damaged in a drone attack on Monday, three industry sources told Reuters.

Plant Shutdown and Damage Assessment

One of the sources said the facility, Russia's biggest liquefied petroleum gas plant, had been shut indefinitely "while the extent of the damage and its consequences are being assessed."

Official Response

Regional Governor Alexander Moor said on Monday that a fire had broken out at an industrial site in the Tyumen region following a drone attack, but did not identify the facility.

Sibur declined to comment on a Reuters request.

Market and Production Impact

LPG Delivery Disruption

On Tuesday, no LPG volumes for delivery from the Tobolsk loading point have been offered on the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX). Earlier this year, about 4,000 metric tons per day of technical propane-butane mix (PBT) from the Tobolsk point were regularly sold.

Production Capacity and Market Share

Annual Output

According to industry sources, Zapsibneftekhim produces around 6 million metric tons of LPG annually, accounting for roughly 40% of Russia's total LPG output. Market participants said about half of the LPG produced at the site is consumed as feedstock for petrochemical production at Sibur's integrated complex in Tobolsk.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • The Tobolsk site is Russia’s largest LPG facility, producing ~6 million tonnes annually—about 40% of national output; about half serves as petrochemical feedstock at Sibur’s complex (apnews.com).
  • Following Monday’s drone attack, the plant remains shut indefinitely while authorities assess damage; SPIMEX listings report no LPG offers from Tobolsk since (apnews.com).
  • The attack reflects a growing Ukrainian drone campaign targeting deep-Russia energy infrastructure, echoing recent strikes on major oil refineries like Kapotnya, Omsk, and Gazprom’s Salavat facility (meduza.io).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the Sibur Zapsibneftekhim plant in Tobolsk?
The plant was damaged in a drone attack and has been shut down indefinitely while the extent of the damage is being assessed.
How has the shutdown affected LPG deliveries from Tobolsk?
No LPG volumes from the Tobolsk loading point have been offered on the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange since the attack.
What is the significance of the Zapsibneftekhim plant to Russia’s LPG output?
The plant produces around 6 million metric tons of LPG annually, about 40% of Russia's total LPG output.
How much LPG did the plant typically deliver before the incident?
About 4,000 metric tons per day of technical propane-butane mix were regularly sold from the Tobolsk point earlier this year.
What is the main use of the LPG produced at Sibur’s Tobolsk facility?
About half of the LPG produced is consumed as feedstock for petrochemical production at Sibur's integrated complex in Tobolsk.

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