Sibur's Zapsibneftekhim Plant in Siberia Shut Indefinitely After Drone Attack

Drone Attack and Operational Impact on Zapsibneftekhim Plant

Incident Overview

MOSCOW, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Russia's Sibur Zapsibneftekhim petrochemical complex in Tobolsk, in the Tyumen region of western Siberia, was damaged in a drone attack on Monday, three industry sources told Reuters.

Plant Shutdown and Damage Assessment

One of the sources said the facility, Russia's biggest liquefied petroleum gas plant, had been shut indefinitely "while the extent of the damage and its consequences are being assessed."

Official Response

Regional Governor Alexander Moor said on Monday that a fire had broken out at an industrial site in the Tyumen region following a drone attack, but did not identify the facility.

Sibur declined to comment on a Reuters request.

Market and Production Impact

LPG Delivery Disruption

On Tuesday, no LPG volumes for delivery from the Tobolsk loading point have been offered on the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX). Earlier this year, about 4,000 metric tons per day of technical propane-butane mix (PBT) from the Tobolsk point were regularly sold.

Production Capacity and Market Share

Annual Output

According to industry sources, Zapsibneftekhim produces around 6 million metric tons of LPG annually, accounting for roughly 40% of Russia's total LPG output. Market participants said about half of the LPG produced at the site is consumed as feedstock for petrochemical production at Sibur's integrated complex in Tobolsk.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Susan Fenton)