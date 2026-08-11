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Headlines

Colombia rescue efforts press on after quake, death toll expected to rise

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 11, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 11, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Disaster Latin America

Rescue Operations in Colombia Press On After Earthquake, Death Toll Rises

Ongoing Rescue Efforts and Impact of the Earthquake

BOGOTA, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Rescue efforts across western Colombia carried into a second day on Tuesday as emergency workers dug through collapsed buildings and flattened homes, amid expectations that the death toll from the country's most powerful earthquake in decades could rise.

The 7.4-magnitude earthquake tore through Colombia's coffee-growing heartland early on Monday, killing at least 164 people.

Destruction in Major Cities

The quake reduced multi-story buildings to rubble in cities such as Pereira and Cali, and cracked apart one of the towers of a historic cathedral in the city of Manizales.

Emergency Response Teams in Action

Emergency teams aided by police, soldiers and volunteers worked through the night with excavators and, at times, their bare hands, hunting for survivors beneath debris.

Situation in Cali

In Cali, home to about 2.2 million people, at least 85 people were killed. Dozens of buildings were left leaning precariously or destroyed outright, forcing residents into the streets.

Several of the top floors of one of the city's hospitals - some dedicated to pediatric care - collapsed upon themselves, leaving some patients trapped and forcing some 600 others to be tended to on a street strewn with rubble, hospital director Irne Torres Castro told Caracol television.

Carmen Yasmin Garcia, 43, a Cali resident volunteering with rescue teams, said on Monday afternoon that her group had freed seven people from a collapsed building, but four others and a dog remained trapped.

"A moment ago there was scratching but now we can't hear anything, we still have faith that the dog is alive and we can get these people out," Garcia said. "We need people with sticks and spades, the more people lending a hand the better."

Situation in Pereira

In Pereira, capital of the hard-hit state of Risaralda, authorities reported 66 dead.

The city also bore some of the most visible destruction, with entire residential blocks reduced to piles of concrete and twisted steel. Video posted on social media and verified by Reuters showed the city's airport violently swaying during the quake, with large chunks of the ceiling collapsing as people sheltered.

Impact in Choco Province

Another 13 people died in Choco, the rural province closest to the quake's epicenter.

Government Response and Security Measures

Security Forces Headed to Cali

SECURITY FORCES HEADED TO CALI

President Abelardo De La Espriella, who assumed power just days ago, said 35 people died in Cali alone, while 188 were missing. He said 1,000 members of the security forces would be deployed to the city by dawn, following reports of looting. Cali, as well as Pereira, implemented curfews on Monday night.

"Our intention is to cooperate in any way necessary. Here, there are no distinctions or ideological divisions when it comes to defending our people or showing solidarity," De La Espriella told journalists on Monday evening.

Historical Context and Comparisons

The disaster has drawn comparisons to a deadly 1999 earthquake that devastated the same coffee-growing region, killing more than 1,000 people, as well as to catastrophic quakes that killed more than 6,300 in neighboring Venezuela in June.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra, Luis Jaime Acosta, Julia Symmes Cobb; Writing by Iñigo Alexander; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Key Takeaways

  • The quake, the strongest in Colombia this century, hit near San José del Palmar, deeply affecting cities like Pereira, Cali and Manizales; over 132 people have died and more than 570 are injured. (huffingtonpost.es)
  • Rescue teams—including police, military and volunteers—are racing to find survivors among collapsed structures, hospitals and historic buildings, while emergency curfews and security deployments aim to prevent looting. (elpais.com)
  • This disaster has reopened national trauma from the 1999 Armenia quake, which killed over 1,100 in the same coffee region and prompted the creation of reconstruction funds and emergency reforms. (elpais.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the magnitude of the earthquake in Colombia?
The earthquake had a magnitude of 7.4, making it the most powerful to hit Colombia in decades.
Which cities in Colombia were most affected by the earthquake?
Pereira, Cali, and Manizales were among the hardest-hit cities, with severe building damage and casualties.
How many people have died due to the Colombia earthquake so far?
At least 164 people were reported dead, with the number expected to rise as rescue operations continue.
What measures are being taken to support survivors?
Rescue teams, security forces, and volunteers are working around the clock to find survivors and provide emergency aid, while curfews and additional security have been implemented in affected areas.
Has Colombia experienced similar earthquakes in recent history?
Yes, the disaster is being compared to the deadly 1999 earthquake that devastated the same region and to significant earthquakes in neighboring Venezuela.

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