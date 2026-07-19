Boeing Targets Increased 737 MAX Production, Not New Orders, at Farnborough Airshow

By Dan Catchpole and David Shepardson

Boeing’s Focus Shifts to Production Stability at Farnborough Airshow

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - The head of Boeing's commercial airplane unit said on Sunday the planemaker is studying a new round of production increases for its best-selling 737 MAX after it got regulator approval in May to raise production to 47 a month.

Regulatory Oversight and Production Caps

The Federal Aviation Administration imposed an unprecedented production cap on the U.S. company shortly after a 2024 mid-air emergency that revealed widespread production safety and quality lapses at Boeing.

Safety Management and Rate Increases

"We're using the safety management system and our safety risk assessment on when we're stable and ready to go to the next rate," Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Stephanie Pope told reporters at a roundtable ahead of the Farnborough Airshow.

"I've got the team focused on stabilising at 47. Once we get to 47, we'll go to 52, and then we'll just keep studying that."

Order Announcements Take a Back Seat

At the show, the company is focused on increasing and improving aircraft production, "not order announcement," she said.

Strong Backlog and Customer Demand

"Backlog is incredibly strong. Demand is not our issue. If we announce some orders along the way, we'll celebrate with our customers based on if they want to do that," Pope said.

Listening to Customers and Suppliers

Instead, she said the planemaker's priority "is to listen" to customers and suppliers at the biennial international event that brings together executives from many of the industry's largest companies.

"We're going to understand what their challenges are, and then we're going to update them on our products," she said.

(Reporting by Dan Catchpole and David Shepardson in London; Editing by Sharon Singleton)