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Boeing focused on production, not new orders at Farnborough Airshow - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Boeing focused on production, not new orders at Farnborough Airshow

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 19, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 19, 2026

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Boeing Targets Increased 737 MAX Production, Not New Orders, at Farnborough Airshow

By Dan Catchpole and David Shepardson

Boeing’s Focus Shifts to Production Stability at Farnborough Airshow

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - The head of Boeing's commercial airplane unit said on Sunday the planemaker is studying a new round of production increases for its best-selling 737 MAX after it got regulator approval in May to raise production to 47 a month.

Regulatory Oversight and Production Caps

   The Federal Aviation Administration imposed an unprecedented production cap on the U.S. company shortly after a 2024 mid-air emergency that revealed widespread production safety and quality lapses at Boeing.

Safety Management and Rate Increases

"We're using the safety management system and our safety risk assessment on when we're stable and ready to go to the next rate," Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Stephanie Pope told reporters at a roundtable ahead of the Farnborough Airshow.

"I've got the team focused on stabilising at 47. Once we get to 47, we'll go to 52, and then we'll just keep studying that."

Order Announcements Take a Back Seat

At the show, the company is focused on increasing and improving aircraft production, "not order announcement," she said.

Strong Backlog and Customer Demand

"Backlog is incredibly strong. Demand is not our issue. If we announce some orders along the way, we'll celebrate with our customers based on if they want to do that," Pope said.

Listening to Customers and Suppliers

Instead, she said the planemaker's priority "is to listen" to customers and suppliers at the biennial international event that brings together executives from many of the industry's largest companies.

"We're going to understand what their challenges are, and then we're going to update them on our products," she said.

(Reporting by Dan Catchpole and David Shepardson in London; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • Boeing received FAA approval in May to ramp up 737 MAX production to 47 per month and is targeting 52 next—reflecting a focus on production stability over securing new sales. (cincodias.elpais.com)
  • The production cap stemmed from a January 2024 mid‑air incident that triggered stringent FAA oversight, grounded aircraft, and an audit demanding corrective action. (faa.gov)
  • At Farnborough, Boeing emphasizes improving safety, quality and supply‑chain processes through its Safety & Quality Plan—highlighting transparency, training, and the new North production line. (boeing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Boeing’s main priority at the Farnborough Airshow 2024?
Boeing is focused on increasing and stabilizing production of the 737 MAX aircraft, rather than announcing new orders.
Why is Boeing not prioritizing new order announcements at the event?
Boeing’s CEO stated that the company’s backlog and demand are strong, so their focus is on production improvements.
What production rate has Boeing recently received approval for?
Boeing received regulator approval in May to raise 737 MAX production to 47 aircraft per month.
What caused the FAA to impose a production cap on Boeing?
A mid-air emergency in 2024 exposed safety and quality lapses, prompting the FAA’s cap on production.
How does Boeing plan to engage with customers and suppliers at the Airshow?
Boeing plans to listen to customers’ and suppliers’ challenges and provide updates on their products.

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