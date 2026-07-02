ElevenLabs Considers Employee Stock Sale at $22 Billion Valuation by September

ElevenLabs Employee Stock Sale and Company Overview

Secondary Share Sale Exploration

July 2 (Reuters) - AI voice generation firm ElevenLabs is exploring a secondary share sale that would allow employees to sell stock, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Valuation and Timeline

The proposed transaction could value the company at about $22 billion and is expected to occur by September, the report added.

Industry Context

Competition for Talent

AI startups engaged in fierce competition for talent have been increasingly letting employees sell stock as they race to retain and attract top researchers and engineers.

About ElevenLabs

Founders and Mission

Founded by Piotr Dabkowski and CEO Mati Staniszewski in 2022, London-based ElevenLabs builds AI tools, including a platform that turns text into realistic speech.

Recent Funding

The company raised $500 million in a series D round in February that valued the company at $11 billion.

Company Response

ElevenLabs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Pragyan Kalita in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)