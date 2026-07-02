ElevenLabs Considers Employee Stock Sale at $22 Billion Valuation by September
ElevenLabs Employee Stock Sale and Company Overview
Secondary Share Sale Exploration
July 2 (Reuters) - AI voice generation firm ElevenLabs is exploring a secondary share sale that would allow employees to sell stock, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Valuation and Timeline
The proposed transaction could value the company at about $22 billion and is expected to occur by September, the report added.
Industry Context
Competition for Talent
AI startups engaged in fierce competition for talent have been increasingly letting employees sell stock as they race to retain and attract top researchers and engineers.
About ElevenLabs
Founders and Mission
Founded by Piotr Dabkowski and CEO Mati Staniszewski in 2022, London-based ElevenLabs builds AI tools, including a platform that turns text into realistic speech.
Recent Funding
The company raised $500 million in a series D round in February that valued the company at $11 billion.
Company Response
ElevenLabs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Pragyan Kalita in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)