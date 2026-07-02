GBAF Logo
ElevenLabs explores employee stock sale at $22 billion valuation, Bloomberg News reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

ElevenLabs explores employee stock sale at $22 billion valuation, Bloomberg News reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets AI Startups Investing

ElevenLabs Considers Employee Stock Sale at $22 Billion Valuation by September

ElevenLabs Employee Stock Sale and Company Overview

Secondary Share Sale Exploration

July 2 (Reuters) - AI voice generation firm ElevenLabs is exploring a secondary share sale that would allow employees to sell stock, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Valuation and Timeline

The proposed transaction could value the company at about $22 billion and is expected to occur by September, the report added.

Industry Context

Competition for Talent

AI startups engaged in fierce competition for talent have been increasingly letting employees sell stock as they race to retain and attract top researchers and engineers.

About ElevenLabs

Founders and Mission

Founded by Piotr Dabkowski and CEO Mati Staniszewski in 2022, London-based ElevenLabs builds AI tools, including a platform that turns text into realistic speech.

Recent Funding

The company raised $500 million in a series D round in February that valued the company at $11 billion.

Company Response

ElevenLabs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Pragyan Kalita in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Key Takeaways

  • ElevenLabs is exploring a secondary stock sale for employees that could fetch a valuation near $22 billion by September, signaling strong investor interest and internal liquidity options. (ca.investing.com)
  • The proposed $22 billion valuation marks a significant jump from the $11 billion post‑money valuation realized in its $500 million Series D raise in February 2026. (techcrunch.com)
  • Secondary share sales are increasingly common in AI startups to help retain talent and offer early liquidity, aligning with broader industry trends. (bloomberg.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the latest valuation of ElevenLabs?
ElevenLabs is reportedly exploring a secondary share sale that could value the company at about $22 billion.
What does the secondary share sale at ElevenLabs involve?
The secondary share sale would allow employees to sell their existing stock as the company seeks to retain and attract top talent.
When is ElevenLabs expected to execute the stock sale?
The proposed secondary stock sale is expected to occur by September, according to reports.
Who founded ElevenLabs and where is it based?
ElevenLabs was founded by Piotr Dabkowski and CEO Mati Staniszewski, and is based in London.
How much did ElevenLabs raise in its last funding round?
In February, ElevenLabs raised $500 million in a Series D funding round, valuing the company at $11 billion at that time.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Soccer-Anfield memorial to Jota, brother unveiled on anniversary of his death

Soccer-Anfield memorial to Jota, brother unveiled on anniversary of his death

Image for UK's likely next leader Burnham says has not decided on finance minister

UK's likely next leader Burnham says has not decided on finance minister

Image for Hungary revokes refugee status of fugitive minister, Poland says

Hungary revokes refugee status of fugitive minister, Poland says

Image for Soccer-English pubs get 5 a.m. licence for World Cup game against Mexico

Soccer-English pubs get 5 a.m. licence for World Cup game against Mexico

Image for Norway's unions agree wage deal to avert strike at offshore installations

Norway's unions agree wage deal to avert strike at offshore installations

Image for Rebel Catholic group in Switzerland unrepentant over excommunication

Rebel Catholic group in Switzerland unrepentant over excommunication

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Exclusive-Zuckerberg says AI agent development going slower than expected
Exclusive-Zuckerberg says AI agent development going slower than expected
Image for 'Married at First Sight UK' star arrested on suspicion of rape, BBC says
'Married at First Sight UK' star arrested on suspicion of rape, BBC says
Image for UK culture minister Nandy says she is leaving X over abuse and misinformation
UK culture minister Nandy says she is leaving X over abuse and misinformation
Image for Exclusive-Canada aims to announce 10 countries backing global defence bank at NATO summit
Exclusive-Canada aims to announce 10 countries backing global defence bank at NATO summit
Image for Russian fuel crisis prompts rush for electric cars
Russian fuel crisis prompts rush for electric cars
Image for Volkswagen to scrap current bonus system as part of overhaul, Bild newspaper reports
Volkswagen to scrap current bonus system as part of overhaul, Bild newspaper reports
Image for Analysis-Excommunications show a Pope Leo unafraid of making firm decisions
Analysis-Excommunications show a Pope Leo unafraid of making firm decisions
Image for Bank of England's Mann says she is ready to raise rates if inflation outlook darkens
Bank of England's Mann says she is ready to raise rates if inflation outlook darkens
Image for Heat wave caused some 480 excess deaths in Netherlands, health authorities say
Heat wave caused some 480 excess deaths in Netherlands, health authorities say
Image for Hungary threatens clampdown on EV battery industry after pollution case
Hungary threatens clampdown on EV battery industry after pollution case
Image for India refiner Nayara's gasoline sold to Russia via traders, sources say
India refiner Nayara's gasoline sold to Russia via traders, sources say
Image for Analysis-Merz's reforms have potential - eventually - to boost German growth 
Analysis-Merz's reforms have potential - eventually - to boost German growth 
View All Finance Posts