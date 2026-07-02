Zuckerberg Reports Slower AI Agent Development and Organizational Hurdles
Meta Faces Challenges in AI Progress and Company Restructuring
By Katie Paul
Internal Town Hall Reveals AI Development Setbacks
NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - Meta Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told an internal town hall on Thursday that AI agent development over the last four months has not "accelerated in the way we expected," according to a recording heard by Reuters.
Impact of Company Reorganization
Zuckerberg added that a company reorganization that included major job cuts had not been as "clean" as it could have been and that the company's bets on the new structure "haven't come to fruition yet."
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Katie Paul; Editing by Peter Henderson and Matthew Lewis)