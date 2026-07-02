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Exclusive-Zuckerberg says AI agent development going slower than expected

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

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Zuckerberg Reports Slower AI Agent Development and Organizational Hurdles

Meta Faces Challenges in AI Progress and Company Restructuring

By Katie Paul

Internal Town Hall Reveals AI Development Setbacks

NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - Meta Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told an internal town hall on Thursday that AI agent development over the last four months has not "accelerated in the way we expected," according to a recording heard by Reuters.

Impact of Company Reorganization

Zuckerberg added that a company reorganization that included major job cuts had not been as "clean" as it could have been and that the company's bets on the new structure  "haven't come to fruition yet."

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Katie Paul; Editing by Peter Henderson and Matthew Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Zuckerberg admitted AI agent development hasn’t “accelerated in the way we expected” over the last four months (investinglive.com)
  • He cautioned that the company reorganization—including significant job cuts—was not as “clean” as planned and that the anticipated benefits of this new structure have yet to materialize (investinglive.com)
  • These remarks follow broader admissions by Zuckerberg that Meta has made mistakes in its AI workforce transformation and is now focusing on stabilizing operations, boosting team cohesion, and hosting a hackathon to spur progress (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Mark Zuckerberg say about Meta's AI agent development?
He stated that AI agent development has not accelerated as expected over the last four months.
How has Meta's company reorganization affected its progress?
Zuckerberg noted the reorganization and related job cuts have not been as 'clean' as planned nor delivered the expected results.
What internal event did Zuckerberg address these issues at?
He spoke about these issues during an internal town hall meeting.
Who reported on Zuckerberg's statements at the internal Meta town hall?
Katie Paul reported on the statements, as heard in a recording obtained by Reuters.
What has not come to fruition yet according to Zuckerberg?
The company's bets on its new structure and reorganization have not come to fruition yet.

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