Andy Burnham Uncertain on Finance Minister as UK Leadership Change Looms
Labour Leadership Transition and Financial Policy Outlook
Uncertainty Over Future Finance Minister
LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - Andy Burnham, the Labour lawmaker expected to replace Keir Starmer as British prime minister, said on Thursday he had not yet decided who would serve as his finance minister in any future government.
Commitment to Labour’s Manifesto and Fiscal Discipline
Tax Policy Promises
Speaking to LBC radio, Burnham also pledged to stick to Labour's manifesto commitments on tax and maintain discipline over the public finances.
Media Reporting
(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti, Editing by Alistair Smout)