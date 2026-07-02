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UK's likely next leader Burnham says has not decided on finance minister - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's likely next leader Burnham says has not decided on finance minister

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 2, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 2, 2026

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Andy Burnham Uncertain on Finance Minister as UK Leadership Change Looms

Labour Leadership Transition and Financial Policy Outlook

Uncertainty Over Future Finance Minister

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - Andy Burnham, the Labour lawmaker expected to replace Keir Starmer as British prime minister, said on Thursday he had not yet decided who would serve as his finance minister in any future government.

Commitment to Labour’s Manifesto and Fiscal Discipline

Tax Policy Promises

Speaking to LBC radio, Burnham also pledged to stick to Labour's manifesto commitments on tax and maintain discipline over the public finances.

Media Reporting

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti, Editing by Alistair Smout)

Key Takeaways

  • Burnham will not appoint a finance minister until after the leadership process is complete, signaling careful vetting and internal party consensus (marketscreener.com)
  • He reaffirmed allegiance to Labour’s manifesto pledges on taxation and public finance discipline, aiming to reassure markets and voters of fiscal stability (apnews.com)
  • The absence of named candidates such as Wes Streeting underscores uncertainty and open competition for key economic roles in a future Burnham government (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is expected to become the UK's next prime minister?
Andy Burnham is widely expected to replace Keir Starmer as the next British prime minister.
Has Andy Burnham chosen a finance minister for his future government?
No, Andy Burnham stated he has not yet decided who would serve as his finance minister.
What are Andy Burnham's pledges regarding tax policy?
Burnham pledged to stick to Labour's manifesto commitments on tax.
What is Burnham's stance on public finances?
Burnham committed to maintaining discipline over the public finances.

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