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Electric cars became cheaper in Germany despite rising average prices - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Electric cars became cheaper in Germany despite rising average prices

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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Electric Cars in Germany Get Cheaper Despite Rising Average Prices and Model Shifts

Trends in Battery Electric Vehicle Pricing and Market Shifts (2020-2025)

Affordability of Battery Electric Vehicles in Germany

July 20 (Reuters) - Models of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) became more affordable in Germany between 2020 and 2025, data from research organizations the International Council on Clean Transportation and Fraunhofer ISI showed.

Average Price Increases and Model Shifts

The average BEV price, however, rose during the same period, reflecting a shift in model offerings toward larger, more expensive cars.

Price Comparison Between BEVs and ICEVs

  • Prices for BEV models with comparable characteristics fell by about 18% when adjusted for inflation, rose by around 2% for ICEVs
  • Median nominal price for a BEV rose 42% to about €53,000, compared with a 15% increase for internal combustion engine vehicles (ICEVs)

Market Availability and Model Diversity

  • The number of available battery electric models more than quadrupled to 159, while combustion engine options declined to 194

Battery Prices and Vehicle Improvements

  • Inflation-adjusted global battery prices fell by 35-37%, but with limited impact on vehicle price
  • Average electric range increased by about one-third, suggesting that savings were invested in vehicle improvements
Industry Insights and Reporting

(Reporting by Mathias de Rozario in Gdansk; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Inflation‑adjusted BEV prices declined ≈18% from 2020 to 2025, while ICEV comparable prices rose ≈2% (ICCT/Fraunhofer data)
  • Nominal median BEV price rose 42% to about €53,000; ICEV median rose 15%, reflecting shift to larger BEV models
  • Available BEV models more than quadrupled to 159, while ICEV options declined; battery pack costs fell but were offset by bigger batteries and SUVs; electric range increased ≈33%. Additional context: In 2025, Germany saw a ~6% drop in average BEV prices year‑on‑year supported by new affordable models and battery cost reductions (IEA) (cited source)
  • Battery pack prices globally declined significantly—8% in 2025—with Europe remaining costlier than China; LFP batteries became 40% cheaper than NMC alternatives (IEA)

Frequently Asked Questions

How have electric car prices in Germany changed between 2020 and 2025?
Electric car model prices became more affordable, falling by about 18% when adjusted for inflation despite a rise in average prices.
Why did the average price of BEVs rise in Germany?
The average price rose due to a shift in model offerings toward larger and more expensive electric cars.
How did the price change of BEVs compare to internal combustion engine vehicles (ICEVs)?
BEV prices fell by 18% when adjusted for inflation, while ICEV prices rose by approximately 2% over the same period.
How did the range and features of electric cars change in this period?
The average electric range increased by about one-third, indicating investments in vehicle improvements.
What happened to the number of available BEV models in Germany?
The number of available battery electric models more than quadrupled to 159, while combustion engine options declined to 194.

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