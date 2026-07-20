Electric Cars in Germany Get Cheaper Despite Rising Average Prices and Model Shifts
Trends in Battery Electric Vehicle Pricing and Market Shifts (2020-2025)
Affordability of Battery Electric Vehicles in Germany
July 20 (Reuters) - Models of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) became more affordable in Germany between 2020 and 2025, data from research organizations the International Council on Clean Transportation and Fraunhofer ISI showed.
Average Price Increases and Model Shifts
The average BEV price, however, rose during the same period, reflecting a shift in model offerings toward larger, more expensive cars.
Price Comparison Between BEVs and ICEVs
- Prices for BEV models with comparable characteristics fell by about 18% when adjusted for inflation, rose by around 2% for ICEVs
- Median nominal price for a BEV rose 42% to about €53,000, compared with a 15% increase for internal combustion engine vehicles (ICEVs)
Market Availability and Model Diversity
- The number of available battery electric models more than quadrupled to 159, while combustion engine options declined to 194
Battery Prices and Vehicle Improvements
- Inflation-adjusted global battery prices fell by 35-37%, but with limited impact on vehicle price
- Average electric range increased by about one-third, suggesting that savings were invested in vehicle improvements
Industry Insights and Reporting
(Reporting by Mathias de Rozario in Gdansk; Editing by Matt Scuffham)