EQ Resources Shares Surge 34% After Andrew Forrest Buys Major Stake

Andrew Forrest's Investment in EQ Resources: Key Details and Market Impact

Overview of the Transaction

July 20 (Reuters) - Shares of EQ Resources jumped more than 34% on Monday after the tungsten producer said Australian mining billionaire Andrew Forrest would acquire a 16.8% stake in the company.

Acquisition Details

Here are a few details:

Stake Acquisition by Wonongarra

• Wonongarra, an investment vehicle wholly owned by Forrest, will acquire Oaktree's entire holding in EQ Resources, comprising 862.1 million shares and 35.6 million options.

Oaktree's Role and Previous Investments

• Oaktree has been an investor in EQ Resources since 2023, supporting the company's acquisition of the Barruecopardo tungsten mine in Spain and the expansion of its Mt Carbine operation in Australia.

Valuation and Financial Details

• Based on EQ Resources' last closing price, the stake is valued at about A$189.7 million ($132.5 million).

Strategic and Market Implications

Global Demand for Critical Minerals

• The transaction comes as Western countries seek to secure supplies of critical minerals such as tungsten, which is used in industrial machinery, semiconductors and defence applications.

Impact on EQ Resources' Ownership and Operations

• The stake represents about 16.8% of EQ Resources' issued capital. The company said the transaction transfers ownership of one of its cornerstone shareholdings but does not affect its strategy, management or day-to-day operations.

Stock Market Reaction

• The stock rose as much as 34.1% to A$0.295, marking its best intraday perecentage gain since early February 2025.

Additional Information

($1 = 1.4314 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Roshan Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)