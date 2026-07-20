GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Australia's EQ Resources surges as billionaire Andrew Forrest takes 16.8% stake - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Australia's EQ Resources surges as billionaire Andrew Forrest takes 16.8% stake

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Investments Mining Australia

EQ Resources Shares Surge 34% After Andrew Forrest Buys Major Stake

Andrew Forrest's Investment in EQ Resources: Key Details and Market Impact

Overview of the Transaction

July 20 (Reuters) - Shares of EQ Resources jumped more than 34% on Monday after the tungsten producer said Australian mining billionaire Andrew Forrest would acquire a 16.8% stake in the company.

Acquisition Details

Here are a few details:

Stake Acquisition by Wonongarra

• Wonongarra, an investment vehicle wholly owned by Forrest, will acquire Oaktree's entire holding in EQ Resources, comprising 862.1 million shares and 35.6 million options.

Oaktree's Role and Previous Investments

• Oaktree has been an investor in EQ Resources since 2023, supporting the company's acquisition of the Barruecopardo tungsten mine in Spain and the expansion of its Mt Carbine operation in Australia.

Valuation and Financial Details

• Based on EQ Resources' last closing price, the stake is valued at about A$189.7 million ($132.5 million).

Strategic and Market Implications

Global Demand for Critical Minerals

• The transaction comes as Western countries seek to secure supplies of critical minerals such as tungsten, which is used in industrial machinery, semiconductors and defence applications.

Impact on EQ Resources' Ownership and Operations

• The stake represents about 16.8% of EQ Resources' issued capital. The company said the transaction transfers ownership of one of its cornerstone shareholdings but does not affect its strategy, management or day-to-day operations.

Stock Market Reaction

• The stock rose as much as 34.1% to A$0.295, marking its best intraday perecentage gain since early February 2025.

Additional Information

($1 = 1.4314 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Roshan Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Key Takeaways

  • Andrew Forrest’s Wonongarra to buy 16.8% of EQ Resources from Oaktree, equating to A$189.7 m at recent share prices.
  • The stake transfer does not affect EQ Resources’ strategy, management, or operations.
  • The surge reflects heightened investor optimism in Western tungsten producers amid global supply security concerns.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who acquired a major stake in EQ Resources?
Australian mining billionaire Andrew Forrest, through Wonongarra, acquired a 16.8% stake in EQ Resources.
How much is the EQ Resources stake worth?
The 16.8% stake is valued at approximately A$189.7 million ($132.5 million) based on the last closing price.
What caused the surge in EQ Resources' shares?
Shares jumped over 34% after the announcement of Andrew Forrest's 16.8% stake acquisition.
What is the significance of tungsten for EQ Resources?
Tungsten is a critical mineral used in industrial machinery, semiconductors, and defence, making the investment strategically important.
Does the stake change affect EQ Resources' strategy or operations?
No, the company stated the transaction does not change its strategy, management, or day-to-day operations.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Electric cars became cheaper in Germany despite rising average prices

Electric cars became cheaper in Germany despite rising average prices

Image for US launches Iran strikes for ninth day as another American confirmed killed

US launches Iran strikes for ninth day as another American confirmed killed

Image for Asia shares hesitant as oil climbs, earnings loom

Asia shares hesitant as oil climbs, earnings loom

Image for Samsung Biologics to launch $1.8 billion all-cash bid for PolyPeptide

Samsung Biologics to launch $1.8 billion all-cash bid for PolyPeptide

Image for Brent oil tops $90 as US, Iran intensify attacks in Middle East

Brent oil tops $90 as US, Iran intensify attacks in Middle East

Image for Dollar firmer as US-Iran conflict intensifies, Brent hits $90

Dollar firmer as US-Iran conflict intensifies, Brent hits $90

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK chief financial officers turn more hopeful about AI
UK chief financial officers turn more hopeful about AI
Image for Heat and World Cup hurt UK property asking prices, Rightmove says
Heat and World Cup hurt UK property asking prices, Rightmove says
Image for Pledging to 'rewire Britain', 'King of the North' Burnham becomes PM
Pledging to 'rewire Britain', 'King of the North' Burnham becomes PM
Image for EU charging network outpaces EV sales as infrastructure targets met
EU charging network outpaces EV sales as infrastructure targets met
Image for Boeing focused on production, not new orders at Farnborough Airshow
Boeing focused on production, not new orders at Farnborough Airshow
Image for UK pollster YouGov eyes Levings as next CEO, Sky News reports
UK pollster YouGov eyes Levings as next CEO, Sky News reports
Image for Israel to receive more US refuelling planes as Iran attacks intensify, Israeli officials say
Israel to receive more US refuelling planes as Iran attacks intensify, Israeli officials say
Image for Germany's Merz signals possible opportunity for cabinet reshuffle
Germany's Merz signals possible opportunity for cabinet reshuffle
Image for Men more likely than women to use job offers for pay rises, study finds
Men more likely than women to use job offers for pay rises, study finds
Image for China's Jingye Steel urges UK to compensate its investment losses
China's Jingye Steel urges UK to compensate its investment losses
Image for US Marshals arrest 'hypermasculine' social media stars Andrew and Tristan Tate, UK seeks extradition
US Marshals arrest 'hypermasculine' social media stars Andrew and Tristan Tate, UK seeks extradition
Image for US renews strikes on Iran after two military personnel were killed by Iranian attack
US renews strikes on Iran after two military personnel were killed by Iranian attack
View All Finance Posts