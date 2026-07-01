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Dassault confirms fresh rift with Airbus over Eurodrone - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Dassault confirms fresh rift with Airbus over Eurodrone

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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Dassault Confirms Fresh Rift with Airbus Over Eurodrone Project

Ongoing Disputes Between Dassault and Airbus

Background of the Eurodrone Project

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - Dassault Aviation's CEO said on Wednesday that Airbus had tried to kick it out of the multinational Eurodrone project, confirming a separate rift between the planemakers in addition to the breakdown of plans for a European fighter jet.

Airbus Response and Recent Developments

Airbus declined to comment on Trappier's comments, which confirm the Eurodrone dispute after Reuters reported last month that Dassault was seeking compensation from Airbus.

Statements from Dassault CEO Eric Trappier

"For us it is very simple. Airbus told us to get out," CEO Eric Trappier told a French Senate committee, when asked about the status of the delayed Eurodrone surveillance project. 

"We don't agree and so we are in discussions on why we are excluded. I can't tell you any more about where the programme is because relations are broken at a programme (level)," he said.

Implications for the Eurodrone Programme

The Eurodrone row concerns a reduced share of work expected for Dassault after Paris decided to shelve purchases of the competitor to the U.S. Reaper being developed by France, Germany, Italy and Spain, people familiar with the matter said. 

(Reporting by Tim Hepher and Florence Loeve; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • Airbus reportedly attempted to exclude Dassault from Eurodrone after France shelved purchases, triggering Dassault’s demand for compensation (Reuters, June 11–12, 2026)
  • Dassault contends its workshare was reduced due to the French procurement shift, undermining Europe’s ‘geo‑return’ industrial principles (Reuters; DefenseWatch)
  • The conflict follows the breakdown of the FCAS fighter jet project and reflects broader strains in European defence industrial cooperation (Lavoixdefrance; Zonebourse)

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Eurodrone project?
The Eurodrone project is a multinational surveillance drone program developed by France, Germany, Italy, and Spain as a European competitor to the U.S. Reaper drone.
Why is Dassault Aviation in a dispute with Airbus?
Dassault Aviation is in a dispute with Airbus after being asked to leave the Eurodrone project, resulting in broken relations at the program level.
What led to the rift between Dassault and Airbus?
The rift escalated after Paris decided to shelve purchases of the Eurodrone, reducing Dassault's share of the project and prompting compensation talks.
Has Airbus commented on the Eurodrone dispute?
No, Airbus has declined to comment on Dassault CEO Eric Trappier's statements regarding the dispute.
What are the implications of the Eurodrone dispute for European defense?
The dispute highlights tensions in European defense collaboration, risking delays and uncertainties for the Eurodrone program.

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