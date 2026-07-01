Dassault Confirms Fresh Rift with Airbus Over Eurodrone Project

Ongoing Disputes Between Dassault and Airbus

Background of the Eurodrone Project

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - Dassault Aviation's CEO said on Wednesday that Airbus had tried to kick it out of the multinational Eurodrone project, confirming a separate rift between the planemakers in addition to the breakdown of plans for a European fighter jet.

Airbus Response and Recent Developments

Airbus declined to comment on Trappier's comments, which confirm the Eurodrone dispute after Reuters reported last month that Dassault was seeking compensation from Airbus.

Statements from Dassault CEO Eric Trappier

"For us it is very simple. Airbus told us to get out," CEO Eric Trappier told a French Senate committee, when asked about the status of the delayed Eurodrone surveillance project.

"We don't agree and so we are in discussions on why we are excluded. I can't tell you any more about where the programme is because relations are broken at a programme (level)," he said.

Implications for the Eurodrone Programme

The Eurodrone row concerns a reduced share of work expected for Dassault after Paris decided to shelve purchases of the competitor to the U.S. Reaper being developed by France, Germany, Italy and Spain, people familiar with the matter said.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher and Florence Loeve; Editing by Alexander Smith)