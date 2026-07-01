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London's FTSE 100 inches lower on Middle East deal doubts - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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London's FTSE 100 inches lower on Middle East deal doubts

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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FTSE 100 Falls as Middle East Uncertainty Hits London’s Blue-Chip Index

Market Overview and Key Drivers

July 1 (Reuters) - The UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 ticked lower on Wednesday after posting six straight quarterly gains as investors monitored the latest setback in U.S.-Iran talks, with gains in financials and industrials offsetting weakness in energy and mining shares.

The internationally focussed FTSE 100 index fell 0.1% by 0923 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 rose 0.4%.

Geopolitical Tensions Impact Markets

• Iran said on Tuesday it would not meet top U.S. envoys, following an outbreak of hostilities between the two nations, clouding the prospects of a peace agreement.

Commodity and Mining Shares React

• Precious and industrial mining shares declined, weighing on the commodity-heavy FTSE 100 with Rio Tinto and Fresnillo down 1.1% and 1.7%, respectively.

Sector Performance Highlights

Aerospace and Defence Rally

• Aerospace and defence shares extended gains from the prior session when Prime Minister Keir Starmer pledged an extra £15 billion ($20 billion) toward a defence boost. Babcock, BAE Systems, Rolls-Royce and Melrose Industries rose between 1.7% and 4.9%.

Manufacturing and Economic Data

• PMI data showed that Britain's manufacturing activity cooled in June despite a boost from stockpiling ahead of price hikes and supply chain disruption worries.

Notable Stock Movers

Decliners in Focus

AB Foods and Food Sector

• Among individual movers, AB Foods dropped 2% after the Primark owner said it expects annual profit to be below last year's. The food, beverage & tobacco index slipped 1.5%.

Greggs and JD Sports

• Greggs fell 3.8% and was the top laggard on the mid-cap index after the UK's biggest fast-food chain said its long-time CFO Richard Hutton would step down.

• JD Sports shed 2.1% after its retail partner Nike reported a decline in fourth-quarter revenue and said it expects a further revenue drop through the first half of 2027.

Quarterly Performance Recap

• Both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 notched quarterly gains. The midcap index posted its biggest quarterly rise in five quarters, while the blue-chip index ended higher in 11 of the last 12 months.

(Reporting by Twesha Dikshit; Editing by Shreya Biswas)

Key Takeaways

  • Markets are reacting to renewed doubts over a U.S.–Iran agreement, clouding the outlook for energy markets and weighing on commodity-linked sectors like mining, particularly after Iran said it wouldn’t meet U.S. envoys. This geopolitical setback supports crude prices near $100 per barrel amid supply risk premium.(investing.com)
  • The UK’s flash PMI for June slipped to 49.4, signaling a second straight month of private sector contraction and underlining a sluggish Q2 outlook, dragged by weak services activity.(spglobal.com)
  • Despite the FTSE 100’s modest decline, financials and industrials helped cushion losses, while mining and energy shares lagged. The FTSE 250 outperformed, buoyed by defensive and domestic-oriented stocks amid mixed earnings and corporate developments.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the FTSE 100 index decline today?
The FTSE 100 slipped due to uncertainty over U.S.-Iran talks and weak performance in energy and mining shares.
Which sectors gained and lost in today's London market?
Financials and industrials saw gains, while energy, mining, and some consumer sectors experienced losses.
How did individual companies like Rio Tinto and Greggs perform?
Rio Tinto fell 1.1%, Fresnillo dropped 1.7%, Greggs declined 3.8%, and JD Sports lost 2.1%.
What economic data affected the market?
PMI data showed a cooling in Britain's manufacturing sector in June, partly due to stockpiling amid supply concerns.
Did the FTSE 250 index perform differently from the FTSE 100?
Yes, the midcap FTSE 250 rose 0.4%, outperforming the FTSE 100, and posted its biggest quarterly rise in five quarters.

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