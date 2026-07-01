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France's Dassault open to cooperation after fighter programme collapse - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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France's Dassault open to cooperation after fighter programme collapse

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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Dassault Aviation Seeks New Partners After Collapse of Joint Fighter Program

Dassault Aviation's Response to Fighter Program Collapse

By Florence Loeve and Tim Hepher

Background of the Franco-German-Spanish Fighter Programme

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - French planemaker Dassault Aviation is open to cooperation after the collapse of a Franco-German-Spanish fighter programme, its CEO said on Wednesday, while leaving open the prospect of working with a non-European partner.

Eric Trappier was speaking in his first formal testimony since Germany and France last month scrapped a project to build a new-generation fighter following industrial disputes between Dassault and its main partner Airbus.

Cooperation and Partnership Possibilities

"We are capable of cooperating, we have shown it in the past, but we want to cooperate with rules that are accepted from the start," he told a French Senate committee.

Breakdown of the FCAS Project

Trappier said the collapse of the core fighter part of the FCAS project followed irreconcilable differences with Airbus, which has in turn blamed Dassault for the breakdown.

Future Partnership Prospects

Asked if France could press ahead with its own fighter, as it did after quitting the Eurofighter in the 1980s, Trappier said, "We can do it alone, that's possible, or we can find partners. Do these partners exclusively have to be European? That's an open question."

Potential New Partners and Industry Speculation

There has been speculation that France could turn to Swedish planemaker Saab as a potential partner or team up with a Middle East importing nation for the next generation of fighters due to budget constraints. Airbus is also courting Saab.

Development of Rafale F5 and Future Plans

In the shorter term, for the next version of Dassault's existing Rafale fighter known as Rafale F5, Trappier said he hoped to receive a development contract by the end of the year.

"We are studying the F5 with our partners now, which should entail a development contract by the end of the year, if we want to maintain our schedule," he said.      

(Reporting by Florence Loeve and Tim Hepher; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • The €100 billion Future Combat Air System (FCAS) fighter component collapsed in early June 2026 due to unresolved governance and IP disputes between Dassault and Airbus, despite political efforts to salvage it (euronews.com).
  • Despite the collapse of the manned fighter element, both governments plan to continue cooperation on the ‘Combat Cloud’ and drone systems (investing.com).
  • Dassault CEO Éric Trappier emphasized a willingness to cooperate under fair rules, leaving open collaboration with non‑European partners (e.g., Saab or Middle Eastern nations), while also pursuing Rafale F5 development aiming for a contract by end of 2026 (onvista.de).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Franco-German-Spanish fighter programme collapse?
The programme collapsed due to irreconcilable industrial disputes between Dassault Aviation and Airbus over rules of cooperation.
Is Dassault Aviation open to non-European partners for new fighter projects?
Yes, Dassault's CEO stated that the possibility of working with non-European partners is an open question.
What are the next steps for Dassault's Rafale fighter jets?
Dassault hopes to secure a development contract for the Rafale F5 version by the end of the year to maintain its schedule.
Who could be potential partners for Dassault's future fighter programme?
Potential partners include Swedish planemaker Saab or possibly a Middle Eastern nation facing budget constraints.

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