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Azerbaijan seeks to nurture tech sector as it looks beyond oil - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Azerbaijan seeks to nurture tech sector as it looks beyond oil

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 17, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 17, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets technology Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan Aims to Boost Technology Sector and Attract Global Investors

By Nailia Bagirova

Reforms and Investment Initiatives in Azerbaijan's Technology Sector

BAKU, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Long reliant on oil and gas exports, Azerbaijan is courting foreign investment in its small but growing technology sector with a series of reforms aimed at attracting tech companies and venture capital.

Economic Background and Sector Growth

The former Soviet republic has been heavily dependent on energy exports since it gained independence in 1991. At the height of the oil boom, hydrocarbons accounted for about three-quarters of economic output and 90% of exports, according to the International Monetary Fund.

The technology sector, in contrast, accounted for just 2.1% of gross domestic product last year, up from 1.9% in 2024, but the government aims to grow that share and turn the capital, Baku, into a technology and innovation hub on the Caspian Sea.

Legislative Reforms to Attract Investment

Establishing a Legal Framework

LEGISLATION ESTABLISHES INVESTMENT FRAMEWORK

Legislation passed in July creates a legal framework for investment instruments, which the government says will allow startups and investors to structure deals in Azerbaijan rather than setting up entities in foreign jurisdictions, reducing costs and making subsequent funding rounds easier.

Role of Foreign Investors and Venture Capital

Foreign venture capital and corporate and institutional investors are expected to provide a significant share of new funding to the industry, Deputy Digital Development Minister Rashad Hasanov told Reuters.

Plans for a New Investment Fund

Baku also plans to launch a fund to combine local and international capital, Hasanov said, with the details yet to be finalised.

"The size will be set by the quality of the pipeline and the partners we bring in, not the other way around," he said, adding that officials had studied the experience of countries including Singapore and Estonia for examples of best practice.

Current State of the Venture Capital Market

Azerbaijan's venture capital market remains small. Just 22 startups raised $2.62 million in 2025, while three venture funds - Caucasus Ventures, INMerge Ventures and Tumar Ventures - operate in the country with total disclosed capital of about $11 million.

Azerbaijani entrepreneur Tural Selimli of local tech firm Sera AI welcomed the new investment framework, but said the commodity-exporting country would also need to build awareness and trust among foreign venture capital and angel investors.

Future Outlook and Regulatory Developments

But Central Bank Governor Taleh Kazimov told Reuters he expects new players to enter the market now a legal framework for equity- and debt-based crowdfunding has been established. The bank has six months to approve the regulations.

"We are waiting for applications," Kazimov said.

(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Editing by Helen Popper)

Key Takeaways

  • New July 2026 laws enact a legal framework for venture capital funds, crowdfunding, investor rights and ESOP mechanisms to ease startup fundraising in Azerbaijan (idda.az)
  • Non‑oil and gas sectors grew by 2.7% in 2025, underscoring the urgency of diversification toward tech and innovation amid a 1.6% contraction in hydrocarbon output (stat.gov.az)
  • Initiatives like the IDDA‑White Hill Capital venture financing company and the 2026‑28 Digital Development Action Plan reflect active government efforts to foster Baku as a regional tech hub (mincom.gov.az)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does Azerbaijan's technology sector contribute to its GDP?
Azerbaijan's technology sector accounted for 2.1% of GDP last year, up from 1.9% in 2024.
What new legal frameworks has Azerbaijan introduced for tech investment?
Azerbaijan passed legislation in July to create a legal framework that allows startups and investors to structure deals locally, reducing costs and streamlining funding.
How is Azerbaijan planning to attract foreign venture capital?
The country is creating a local and international capital fund and introducing a regulatory framework for crowdfunding to encourage more foreign investment.
What is the current size of Azerbaijan’s venture capital market?
In 2025, 22 startups raised $2.62 million and three main venture funds operate with total disclosed capital of about $11 million.
Which cities or countries did Azerbaijan look to for best practices in tech development?
Azerbaijan studied the tech and innovation practices of countries like Singapore and Estonia.

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