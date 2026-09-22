UK Police Detain Two Over Suspected Terrorism Plot Against Jewish Community
Details of the Arrest and Investigation
Background of the Incident
LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - British counter-terrorism police said on Tuesday that they had arrested two people as part of an investigation into a suspected terrorist plot to target the Jewish community in northern England.
Arrest Details
Location and Timing
Police said two men in their 30s were arrested in Manchester on Sunday and remained in custody.
Ongoing Investigation
(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by Michael Holden)