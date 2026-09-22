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UK police say two arrested over suspected terrorism plot to target Jewish community

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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UK Police Detain Two Over Suspected Terrorism Plot Against Jewish Community

Details of the Arrest and Investigation

Background of the Incident

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - British counter-terrorism police said on Tuesday that they had arrested two people as part of an investigation into a suspected terrorist plot to target the Jewish community in northern England.

Arrest Details

Location and Timing

Police said two men in their 30s were arrested in Manchester on Sunday and remained in custody.

Ongoing Investigation

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by Michael Holden)

Key Takeaways

  • The arrests follow earlier foiled IS‑inspired plots to attack Jewish communities, including a Greater Manchester gun plot in May 2024 that led to life sentences for two men (theguardian.com).
  • The Jewish community in Manchester remains under heightened security, following the October 2025 synagogue attack deemed a terrorist incident (lemonde.fr).
  • UK counter‑terrorism authorities continue vigilant operations amid elevated threat levels and increased antisemitic incidents since late 2023 (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was arrested in relation to the suspected terrorism plot?
Two men in their 30s were arrested in Manchester by British counter-terrorism police.
What community was reportedly being targeted in the suspected plot?
The Jewish community in northern England was reportedly being targeted.
When did the arrests take place?
The arrests took place on Sunday, as part of an ongoing investigation.
Who is reporting on this incident?
The incident is reported by Sam Tobin with editing by Michael Holden.

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