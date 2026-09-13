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Cricket-Root pleased with England's response to 'unusual summer'

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 13, 2026

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Joe Root Praises England's Resilience After Turbulent Cricket Summer Series

England's Performance and Challenges During the Summer Series

Sept 13 (Reuters) - England have responded excellently to an "unusual summer" marked by a captaincy change, a new coach and off-field incidents, Test captain Joe Root said after his side completed a 3-0 series shutout of Pakistan.

Leadership Changes and Team Dynamics

The 35-year-old Root, the second-highest run-scorer in Test cricket history, returned as England Test captain after all-rounder Ben Stokes retired from international cricket. Root led England in a record 64 Tests between 2017 and 2022, winning 27 of them.

Appointment of New Head Coach

Former New Zealand batter Stephen Fleming was appointed head coach in July following the sacking of compatriot Brendon McCullum after a four-year stint.

Off-Field Incidents Impacting the Team

The build-up to the second Test against Pakistan was overshadowed by controversy surrounding fast bowler Brydon Carse, who was dropped from the England squad following an incident outside a nightclub in Derby.

England's On-Field Response

Despite the distractions, England completed the sweep on Saturday, sealing an eight-wicket victory in the third and final Test at Edgbaston.

Joe Root's Reflections on the Series

"There's been a lot of chaos around this series before a ball was bowled," Root said at a press conference. "At the start of the series, we wanted 3-0 and we've been clinical enough to do that.

Handling Adversity and Looking Ahead

"It's been a very unusual summer, hasn't it? That's probably a better way of putting it. There's been a lot of different things happen. We had a resignation mid-series, there has been a few off-field incidents and we've got a new coach.

"Whether you call it chaos, whether you call it unusual, whether you call it unsettling, all are fair. But ultimately, the thing that I care about, and that's most important, is what happens from that. And I think the way that we've responded to that has been excellent.

"And the fact that there's now clarity in what is expected of the group moving forward is quite evident and we build on that now."

Upcoming Fixtures

England next host Sri Lanka in a three-match Twenty20 series beginning in Southampton on Tuesday before facing them in three One-Day Internationals.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Pearl Josephine Nazare in Bengaluru; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)

Key Takeaways

  • Joe Root’s return to captaincy and unbeaten 62 in the third Test underlines his form and leadership (brecorder.com)
  • New coach Stephen Fleming took over in July following Brendon McCullum’s sacking (apnews.com)
  • Off‑field distractions peaked with Brydon Carse being dropped after a nightclub incident and police scrutiny—yet England remained composed (theguardian.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was this summer considered unusual for England's cricket team?
The summer was marked by a captaincy change, a new coach, and several off-field incidents affecting team dynamics.
Who is England's Test captain after Ben Stokes' retirement?
Joe Root returned as England's Test captain following Ben Stokes' retirement from international cricket.
How did England perform against Pakistan in the Test series?
England completed a 3-0 series shutout against Pakistan, sealing the final Test with an eight-wicket win at Edgbaston.
Who was appointed as England's head coach during this period?
Former New Zealand batter Stephen Fleming was appointed head coach following the departure of Brendon McCullum.
What did Joe Root say about the team's response to recent challenges?
Joe Root praised the team's excellent response, highlighting their ability to remain clinical and adaptable despite off-field chaos.

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