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Ex-Belarus official faces appeal against acquittal over forced disappearances in Swiss court

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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Swiss Court Reviews Acquittal Appeal in Belarus Forced Disappearance Case

Appeal Proceedings and Background

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, Sept 22 (Reuters) - A former Belarusian security official is due in a Swiss court on Tuesday as an appeal begins against his acquittal on charges of participating in the forced disappearance of opposition figures in Belarus.

Background of the Case

A Swiss court acquitted Yuri Harauski in 2023 of involvement in the 1999 disappearance of three men while working in the special police unit SOBR under President Alexander Lukashenko.

The case, brought by daughters of two of the disappeared, was the first time a Swiss court ruled on alleged crimes committed in Belarus under the principle of universal jurisdiction.

Details of the Disappearance

The appeal is taking place at a cantonal court in the eastern Swiss city of St. Gallen.

Harauski had come to Switzerland as an asylum seeker, arguing his life was at risk in Belarus due to his willingness to speak out about what the SOBR unit did.

He had admitted to involvement in the detention of ex-Belarusian interior minister Yuri Zakharenko, a former deputy prime minister, Viktor Gonchar, and businessman Anatoly Krosovsky, but denied ordering or carrying out their murders.

Court’s Reasoning for Acquittal

The court ruled in 2023 that Harauski's actual role could not be considered legally proven because he had made contradictory statements about the matter at various times.

His lawyer was not immediately available for comment.

The role of the Belarusian government could also not be established beyond reasonable doubt as it had not been represented in the proceedings, the court said.

Appeal and International Support

The two women who filed the original suit appealed against the decision, supported by the Geneva-based group Trial International, the International Federation for Human Rights and the human rights group Viasna.

"This case is the first opportunity in more than 30 years of dictatorship to get some of the gravest crimes of the regime finally recognised before a court of law," said Alès Bialiatski, director of Viasna.

Belarusian Government Response

Lukashenko's government has in the past rejected criticism of its human rights record from the UN and rights groups and denies holding political prisoners.

Possible Outcomes

If convicted, Harauski could face up to 20 years in prison, the maximum fixed-term sentence in Switzerland.

(Reporting by Marleen Kaesebier; additional reporting by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • Yuri Harauski’s 2023 acquittal was based on lack of proof of his individual criminal responsibility, despite his public admissions—contradictory statements undermined credibility. (trialinternational.org)
  • This case represents a landmark application of Switzerland’s universal jurisdiction, being the first time enforced disappearances from Belarus were adjudicated in Swiss courts. (trialinternational.org)
  • The appeal challenges the 2023 ruling and may set crucial precedents regarding accountability for international crimes, aided by human rights groups including Viasna, Trial International, and FIDH. (trialinternational.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Yuri Harauski?
Yuri Harauski is a former Belarusian security official accused of involvement in the 1999 disappearance of three opposition figures in Belarus.
What is the significance of the case in Switzerland?
It is the first time a Swiss court has ruled on alleged crimes committed in Belarus under the principle of universal jurisdiction.
What led to the appeal against Harauski's acquittal?
The appeal was filed by daughters of two disappeared men after the court acquitted Harauski, ruling his role could not be legally proven.
What is the maximum sentence Harauski could face if convicted?
If convicted, Yuri Harauski could face up to 20 years in prison, the maximum fixed-term sentence in Switzerland.
Who supports the appeal of the original verdict?
Human rights groups including Trial International, International Federation for Human Rights, and Viasna support the appeal.

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