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Britain will stand firm over Falklands, UK PM Burnham tells Trump

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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UK PM Burnham Reaffirms Britain’s Firm Falklands Stance to President Trump

Britain’s Position on the Falkland Islands

Prime Minister Burnham’s Meeting with President Trump

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Andy Burnham set out Britain's position on the Falkland Islands during a meeting with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, saying he would stand firm in the face of any threats.

US Policy Review and Argentine Response

In August, Trump said he was reviewing the United States' neutral position on the remote archipelago in the South Atlantic. Days later Argentine President Javier Milei said he would sanction oil companies drilling in the islands.

Burnham’s Statement on Self-Determination

"The clear position is: we will stand firm in the face of any threats. We will defend the right of the Falkland Islanders to self-determination and to remain British," Burnham told reporters.

"I just wanted the president to know directly from me, that's the clear British position, and he very much understood what I was saying."

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • Burnham delivered a clear message to Trump that Britain will 'stand firm' in defending Falkland Islanders' right to self‑determination amid sovereignty tensions (Reuters UN report).
  • President Trump in late August said he was reviewing the US’s longstanding neutral stance on the Falklands, introducing uncertainty into the special relationship (investing.com).
  • Argentine President Javier Milei has escalated sovereignty claims by pledging sanctions against oil companies operating in the Falklands, including steps targeting the Sea Lion project (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham tell President Trump about the Falklands?
Prime Minister Burnham said he would stand firm against any threats and defend the right of Falkland Islanders to remain British.
Why is the United States' stance on the Falklands important?
President Trump announced a review of the US's neutral position on the Falklands, potentially affecting international policy on the issue.
What was Argentina's response to the situation in the Falkland Islands?
Argentine President Javier Milei said he would sanction oil companies drilling in the Falkland Islands.
What key message did Burnham want to convey to Trump?
Burnham wanted Trump to understand that Britain would stand firm in defending the right of Falkland Islanders to self-determination.
Where did the meeting between Andy Burnham and Donald Trump take place?
The meeting took place at the United Nations.

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