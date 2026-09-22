UK PM Burnham, President Trump Forge Good Connection at First Meeting in New York

Highlights from the First Meeting Between UK and US Leaders

Establishing Diplomatic Relations

NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Tuesday he and US President Donald Trump had "established a good connection in our early discussions" as they met in New York for the first time.

Commitment to Strengthening Ties

"We really appreciate that this relationship matters so much to us and we we'll build on that relationship," Burnham said.

Key Discussion Topics

International Affairs

Middle East

Burnham added that the two leaders had discussed the Middle East, the Falklands Islands and trade issues.

Falklands Islands

Trade Issues

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; writing by Sam Tobin, Editing by Kate Holton)