GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UK PM Burnham says he and US President Trump have established 'good connection' - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

UK PM Burnham says he and US President Trump have established 'good connection'

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines Politics International Relations trade

UK PM Burnham, President Trump Forge Good Connection at First Meeting in New York

Highlights from the First Meeting Between UK and US Leaders

Establishing Diplomatic Relations

NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Tuesday he and US President Donald Trump had "established a good connection in our early discussions" as they met in New York for the first time.

Commitment to Strengthening Ties

"We really appreciate that this relationship matters so much to us and we we'll build on that relationship," Burnham said.

Key Discussion Topics

International Affairs

Middle East

Burnham added that the two leaders had discussed the Middle East, the Falklands Islands and trade issues.

Falklands Islands
Trade Issues

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; writing by Sam Tobin, Editing by Kate Holton)

Key Takeaways

  • Burnham and Trump met face‑to‑face for the first time on September 22, 2026, at the UN General Assembly in New York and reported a positive personal rapport (apnews.com).
  • Discussion topics included the Middle East (notably Iran and Houthi‑related disruptions), the Falklands sovereignty question, trade matters, and prospects for AI and defence cooperation (apnews.com).
  • Burnham, who became UK Prime Minister on July 20, 2026, has pursued a balanced, confident approach—leveraging his laid‑back style to access dialogue, while navigating geopolitical headwinds like surging energy prices and Ukraine’s defence needs (gov.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did UK PM Andy Burnham discuss with President Trump?
Burnham discussed the Middle East, the Falklands Islands, and trade issues with President Trump.
Where did the first meeting between Burnham and Trump take place?
The meeting took place in New York.
How did Burnham describe his early discussions with President Trump?
Burnham said they had established a good connection in their early discussions.
Why is the relationship between the UK and US important according to Burnham?
Burnham stated that the relationship matters greatly to the UK and they intend to build on it.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Trump at UN: Threats, diplomacy and 'super intelligence'

Trump at UN: Threats, diplomacy and 'super intelligence'

Image for UK police say they have thwarted plot to attack Jewish community

UK police say they have thwarted plot to attack Jewish community

Image for Trump, Greenland, Denmark sign deal in bid to end Arctic standoff

Trump, Greenland, Denmark sign deal in bid to end Arctic standoff

Image for Belarusian man back in Swiss court over disappearance of 3 Lukashenko opponents

Belarusian man back in Swiss court over disappearance of 3 Lukashenko opponents

Image for Explainer-What is in Brussels' 'Made in EU' law and why is Britain worried?

Explainer-What is in Brussels' 'Made in EU' law and why is Britain worried?

Image for Trump warns in UN speech he could 'annihilate' Iran without peace deal

Trump warns in UN speech he could 'annihilate' Iran without peace deal

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Lithuania says Trump deploys fresh US troops to the country
Lithuania says Trump deploys fresh US troops to the country
Image for Spain allows US extradition case against pro-Palestinian donor to proceed
Spain allows US extradition case against pro-Palestinian donor to proceed
Image for Ex-BBC Radio DJ Westwood charged with two further sexual assault charges
Ex-BBC Radio DJ Westwood charged with two further sexual assault charges
Image for France mulls new UN Security Council resolution on Hormuz, diplomats say
France mulls new UN Security Council resolution on Hormuz, diplomats say
Image for UN chief calls for AI curbs and end to wars in his last assembly address
UN chief calls for AI curbs and end to wars in his last assembly address
Image for Memoir by Princess Diana's brother flies off the shelves
Memoir by Princess Diana's brother flies off the shelves
Image for Rwandan man charged in UK with genocide offences appears in court
Rwandan man charged in UK with genocide offences appears in court
Image for Putin and Saudi crown prince call for safe passage via Hormuz, Bab el-Mandeb
Putin and Saudi crown prince call for safe passage via Hormuz, Bab el-Mandeb
Image for Kremlin says it welcomes fact that Germany's AfD wants dialogue with Russia
Kremlin says it welcomes fact that Germany's AfD wants dialogue with Russia
Image for Kremlin says Greenland deal with US and Denmark is a matter for those involved
Kremlin says Greenland deal with US and Denmark is a matter for those involved
Image for Kremlin says UN Security Council should add new permanent members, keep veto power that Erdogan urged scrapping
Kremlin says UN Security Council should add new permanent members, keep veto power that Erdogan urged scrapping
Image for Exclusive-China's Xi expected to press Trump to halt Taiwan arms sales under 1982 agreement, sources say
Exclusive-China's Xi expected to press Trump to halt Taiwan arms sales under 1982 agreement, sources say
View All Headlines Posts